Napa County Superior Court to continue closures due to COVID-19 threat

• All court calendars will be heard in the Criminal Court Building.

• The Historic and Juvenile Courthouses will remain closed.

• A drop box for emergency matters is available at the Criminal Court Building located at 1111 Third St.

• Routine matters will not be processed until normal court operations resume or conditions permit staff to report to work.

• No jury trials will occur during this time. If you have been called for jury service, please check your status online or at 707-299-1150.

• Check the Court’s website at www.napa.courts.ca.gov for the latest information. Detailed plans by case type are posted on the website.

Expanded Self-Help Center services

Starting Monday, the Court is expanding services in the Self-Help Center. All court users may seek assistance by phone or email from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday at 707-299-1137 or by email at Selfhelp@napa.courts.ca.gov. All inquiries will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Expanded Use of Technology