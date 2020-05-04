Napa County Superior Court to continue limited services through May; planning for reopening begins

Check the Court’s website at www.napa.courts.ca.gov for the latest information.

On April 13, the Court expanded services in its Self-Help Center to support all inquiries, even those outside the normal scope of SHC assistance. Any court user, including attorneys, may submit inquiries by phone from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday at 707-299-1137 or by email at Selfhelp@napa.courts.ca.gov. All inquiries will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Court is preparing for a gradual reopening as it explores ways to safely expand operations. To do so, the Napa County Superior Court will continue to use technology and pursue the use of digital, telephonic, and remote video services to conduct court business.

The Court expects to be able to process some non-emergency matters soon, such as those in certain civil, probate, and family law filings, especially as it relates to stipulations and orders. As those items get implemented, the Court will look to expand from there.

Looking ahead, the Court is planning and preparing for in-person services balanced with the various social distancing and public heath protocols likely to be required.