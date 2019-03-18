Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has been elected to serve a two-year term as vice-chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
MTC is the transportation planning, financing and coordinating agency for the nine-county Bay Area. It has 21 commissioners, 18 of them voting members and most of them county supervisors, mayors or city council members.
“I am grateful to serve the Bay Area and our local communities during a critical time when striking the right balance between regional and local action is key,” Pedroza said in a MTC press release. “We need to continue to invest in our regional transportation networks to improve quality of life, especially as housing shortages continue to put pressure on our infrastructure.”
Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty has been named as the MTC chairman.