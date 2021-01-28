Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos explains how she got the COVID-19 vaccination

In a self-posted video, Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos explained how she came to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a county clinic ahead of what would usually be her place in the priority list.

The 42-year-old Ramos was vaccinated last week, at a time the county is prioritizing residents ages 65 years and older and certain essential workers. Ramos said it was a matter of not wasting a final vaccine dose at the end of the day.

She was at the Napa Valley Expo clinic to film a public service video for the Latinx community on the COVID-19 vaccination. As part of the video, she went through the clinic line and received a simulated vaccine, Ramos said.

The clinic often has one to nine doses left over at the end of the day. It gives these to people on a standby list who can come to the site quickly, as well as clinic volunteers. In this case, the standbys had come forward and the volunteers had been vaccinated, Ramos said.

“There was one dose left and I was fortunate enough being one of the standby people that I received my first shot of Moderna,” Ramos said. “I’m incredibly grateful to have received that first shot.”