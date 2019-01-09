Belia Ramos has resigned from the board of directors overseeing the Napa Valley Expo, citing time conflicts with her position on the Napa County Board of Supervisors.
Ramos announced her departure in a letter dated Dec. 19. “Due to competing commitments with my elected position as a Napa County supervisor, sadly the time has come for me to resign from the board of the 25th DAA,” she wrote to Gov. Jerry Brown, who left office on Monday.
The 25th District Agricultural Association is the state agency that supervises the Expo, the fairground on 575 Third St. in downtown Napa that hosts the Town & Country Fair every August. Board members are appointed by the California governor.
Ramos was appointed to the Expo board in 2012, a little more than a year following her election to the American Canyon City Council. She served six years on the council before winning a county supervisor seat unopposed in 2016.