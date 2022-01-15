Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht and Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio to host MLK Day prayer vigil

Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht and Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio will host a Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration interfaith prayer vigil on Monday, Jan. 17 at Veterans Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. All members of the public are invited to participate.

“Each year on the third Monday of January, we observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and reflect on the work that still needs to be done for justice and equity. This Jan. 17, we hope to make the holiday more than just a day off by taking the time to reflect and take action on civil rights issues across the globe,” said Wagenknecht.