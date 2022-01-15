 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht and Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio to host MLK Day prayer vigil

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gestures to his congregation in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga. on April 30, 1967 as he urges America to repent and abandon what he called its "Tragic, reckless adventure in Vietnam." The sermon was delivered less than a month after his first major anti-Vietnam speech, in New York's Riverside Church. (AP Photo)

Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht and Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio will host a Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration interfaith prayer vigil on Monday, Jan. 17 at Veterans Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. All members of the public are invited to participate.

“Each year on the third Monday of January, we observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and reflect on the work that still needs to be done for justice and equity. This Jan. 17, we hope to make the holiday more than just a day off by taking the time to reflect and take action on civil rights issues across the globe,” said Wagenknecht.

Marylee Sheffer will offer the opening prayer, followed by Niles Goldstein, and closing prayer will be provided by Linda Powers. Veterans Park is located at 800 Main St. in downtown Napa. Masks and distancing protocols will be strictly adhered to.

What happens in your brain when you give time or money? Altruism is often framed as an act performed for the sake of someone else without the expectation of a reward. Author Jenni Santi and psychology professor Michael Norton explain that there is more happening on a biological level than we realize.In the 2000s, experiments by neuroscientists Jorge Moll and Jordan Grafman showed that two areas of the brain light up when we volunteer or help someone. These same "pleasure centers" are activated when we think of food or romantic partners.All forms of giving are good, Norton says, but time (i.e. volunteering) is the resource that is often seen as the hardest to spare. He offers tips for those looking to give more or more consistently, including a self-audit to assess and ultimately change spending habits.

