Napa County supervisor candidates report campaign finances

Candidates are advancing to the Nov. 8 runoff election for two Napa County Board of Supervisors seats with vastly different amounts of cash remaining in their coffers.

They recently filed forms with the county Registrar of Voters updating their fundraising efforts through June 30. Those records show how much money they had left over following the June 7 first-round election.

Some candidates still had hefty amounts of money as of June 30. Others started the next fundraising round from a virtual standing start.

No incumbents are in the two races to help govern Napa County on issues ranging from land use to health and social services. Supervisors Brad Wagenknecht of the 1st District and Diane Dillon of the 3rd District both decided not to run again.

1st District

County Planning Commissioner Joelle Gallagher and attorney and real estate broker Suzanne Besú Truchard are running for the 1st District seat. The district includes much of downtown Napa and the Carneros region.

Gallagher was the top vote-getter in the four-person first-round election with 43% of the vote. She reported having a $7,726 cash balance as of June 30.

She raised $4,646 in the latest reporting period from May 22 to June 30. Contributions included $1,500 from Napa Solano Counties Central Labor Council AFL-CIO and $1,021 from Service Employees International Union Local 2021 Candidate PAC. SEIU Local 1021 represents rank-and-file county employees.

Since January 2021, Gallagher reported raising $169,396, having spent most of it in the first election round.

Truchard came in second in the first-round election with 29% of the vote. She reported having a $521 cash balance as of June 30.

She raised $5,175 in the latest reporting period from May 22 to June 30. Contributions included $2,500 from California Real Estate PAC and $2,000 from Duckhorn Wine Co.

Since January 2021, Truchard reported raising $250,008, having spent most of it in the first election round.

3rd District

County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell and Yountville Mayor John Dunbar are running for the 3rd District seat. The district includes northeast city of Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga, and extends east past Lake Berryessa.

Cottrell was the top vote-getter in the six-person, first-round election with 38% of the vote. She reported having a cash balance of $98,447 as of June 30.

She raised $13,831 during the latest reporting period from May 22 to June 30. Contributions included $4,800 from New Hampshire developer Eric Chinburg, $2,500 from James Bean of BRAND Napa Valley winery and $1,500 from Napa Solano Counties Central Labor Council.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, Cottrell reported raising $234,088.

Dunbar came in second in the first-round election with 18% of the vote. He reported having a cash balance of $58,264 as of June 30.

He raised $13,400 during the reporting period from May 22 to June 30. Contributions included $4,900 from developer Jack Morris of New Jersey and $2,500 from Michael Mondavi of Michael Mondavi Family Estate.

Since January 2021, Dunbar reported raising $223,811.

Looking ahead to 2024

Seats currently held by county Supervisors Ryan Gregory, Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos will be on the 2024 ballot. Whether these supervisors ultimately decide to run for reelection remains to be seen, but they still had to file campaign finance reports.

Gregory reported raising no money this year through June 30 for his “Ryan Gregory for Napa County Supervisor District Two 2024” committee. He reported a cash balance of $55,196.

Pedroza reported raising $31,039 this year for his “Friends of Alfredo Pedroza for Supervisor in 2022” committee. Contributors included $4,900 apiece from Illumination Technologies of Calistoga, Pearls Farm Labor Inc. of Napa, and AMR Holdings Inc. of Colorado.

Several non-monetary contributions involved newspaper ads. They include $4,900 from vintner Charles F. Wagner, $3,739 from Matt Reilly Consulting, and $2,500 apiece from Herrera Vineyard Leasing Co. and Pearls Farm Labor Inc. Advertisements supporting Pedroza appeared in the Napa Valley Register after some citizens criticized a Pedroza family land deal.

Pedroza reported a cash balance of $39,060.

Ramos reported raising $1,000 this year for her “Belia Ramos for Supervisor 2024” committee. The money was a $1,000 loan from her Raise the Bar LLC.

She reported a cash balance of $611.

