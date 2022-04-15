Napa County supervisor candidates talk climate change and Napa's lack of housing in forum

With the June 7 election for Napa County’s 1st and 3rd Board of Supervisors districts fast approaching, Napa Climate NOW! and the Napa Housing Coalition held a virtual candidate forum Thursday that focused on questions on how the candidates would address climate change and the lack of housing in Napa.

Moderator Teresa Zimny, co-chair of the housing coalition, asked the candidates to give brief, two-minute opening statements. Then she asked them series of climate and housing-related questions; each candidate was given a minute and a half to respond.

A recording of the forum will be available on the Napa Climate NOW! website, Zimny said.

Questions included whether the candidates felt climate was a sufficient-enough problem to adopt a “do no more harm” approach to reviewing development projects; how they would balance between developing needed housing and new employment opportunities and what actions would they take in the first six months of their term; what their position was on the controversial Walt Ranch proposal and what they would do to enhance carbon sequestration.

Questions also included how the candidates would increase affordable, low income, very low income and supportive permanent housing units; what actions they’d take to recue carbon-based emissions from buildings and transportation in the county; and what were their guiding principles when they think about climate and housing in the community.

Participating candidates for the 1st District seat — which represents much of downtown Napa, Browns Valley and the Carneros area — included Napa County Planning Commissioner and First 5 Napa County Executive Director Joelle Gallagher, attorney and real estate broker Suzanne Truchard and Saintsbury Winery co-founder David Graves.

The candidates at the forum vying for the 3rd District seat — an area that covers Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville and a northeast portion of the city of Napa — included St. Helena Councilmember Anna Chouteau, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, Napa County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell and farmer Cio Perez.

All candidates agreed that climate change and housing are major issues in the county. Gallagher said her goal was to ensure people living and working in Napa — including the high percentage commuting into the county for work — are making a living wage with benefits, and that every policy is shaped with an “eye to equity.” Truchard added that she wants to ensure the county takes “every step to protect Mother Nature.”

Graves said all of the issues he wants to address — wildfires, ensuring a quality water supply, the health of Napa’s forests and grasslands — have something to do with climate.

“The county’s at a crossroads,” Graves said. “Napa County has to work for everybody to the greatest extent possible by balancing the needs of all the people.”

On the 3rd District side, Chouteau said a primary reason she first ran for St. Helena City Council was to push for more climate action. Cottrell said she thought all the candidates could agree housing and climate are two priorities for the entire community. Dunbar highlighted climate actions taken by the Yountville Town Council, such as a gas-powered leaf-blower ban and a Roundup pesticide ban. And Perez said he was the only candidate in the 3rd District who has a high degree of knowledge of farming.

On the “do no more harm” approach, Graves said he thinks it’s more important to reduce the harm the county’s already doing. That would be achieved, he said, by establishing more climate-friendly building standards for new buildings and retrofitting hotels and the county’s rental housing stock so those buildings produce less greenhouse gas.

Truchard said she doesn’t think anyone in Napa wants to decimate the local economy, so she’s focused on bringing innovative technology and solutions for climate change to Napa. That includes electric tractors and electric rideshare vehicles for vineyard workers, she said.

Gallagher said she agreed with a “do no more harm approach.” She added that she believes the county should declare are climate emergency as most of Napa’s cities have done “in order to treat this as an emergency rather than a crisis.”

“What it easiest is we can stop doing the things we know are doing harm,” Gallagher said. “For example, we need to look at deforestation. We should not be deforesting. We should be restoring ecosystems we lost in the fires.”

For the 3rd District candidates, Cottrell also said her answer to the question was “yes,” and the way to address the climate emergency is to clearly understand what the impact of every project that comes to the board is. That can include positive impacts, she said, such as jobs the project brings into the community. But making sure the negative impacts are reduced as much as possible before mitigation is needed, is critical, Cottrell said.

Chouteau said she was supportive of factoring in climate and the environment in every board decision. Dunbar added that what’s important is that the county works in a collaborative way to determine impacts on the community and that the board needs to especially consider how lower-income families may be burdened.

Perez said his short answer to the question is “yes” as well, and that the county has a lot of potential in regard to considering the climate in Napa’s watersheds.

“There’s just no reason we should be deforesting the way we have,” Perez said. The quickest and easiest solution is to hold things where they are and not make them worse.”

For the question asking the candidates’ position on the Walt Ranch proposal — a major vineyard project in the mountains between the city of Napa and Lake Berryessa that’s attracted substantial pushback from residents concerned about vineyard development in the watershed — the candidates spoke broadly and said they didn’t want to specifically speak to Walt Ranch because they might be voting on it if they get elected. Chouteau noted she wouldn’t be voting on the project because her husband works for Craig and Kathryn Hall, the owners of the property.

“Chances are whoever becomes the supervisors are going to actually be making some decision around that project,” Gallagher said. “I’ve always said I’ve had concerns but that’s all I think I should say at this point. I think that goes back to what we were talking about earlier in terms of deforestation and being extremely careful about development in the watershed area and forest.”

For the question about how the candidates would increase the county’s supply of affordable housing, Cottrell said the partnership with Napa’s cities and developers is vital. Perez agreed with Cottrell, and added that the county should work with the cities to develop regulations for new developments and redeveloped areas that encourage housing to actually get built. Choteau also agreed with Cottrell and said she knows the county can do better.

Gallagher added that wages need to be considered alongside housing stock, and recommended the county encourage labor peace agreements — essentially an agreement between an employer and a union that allows employees to unionize — alongside development agreement negotiations.

Graves said the community needs to come together to establish that housing “density is actually a good thing,” particularly in regard to communities like St. Helena “being hollowed out by second homeownership.”

“[Housing density] will repopulate our schools, it will create more vibrancy,” Graves said.

The League of Women Voters will be holding two additional virtual Board of Supervisors forums on April 20 and April 28, each at 6 p.m..

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

