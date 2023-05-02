Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said on Tuesday that he will not run for the state Senate in the 2024 elections after all because he wants to prioritize his family.

Pedroza, who has been a county supervisor since late 2014, had announced his Senate candidacy on March 30. Current state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, is barred from seeking another term by term limits.

But, Pedroza said, something has changed in the interim. Running for state Senate for a month prompted him to reconsider.

“As a state senator, you’re responsible for representing a million people in multiple counties,” Pedroza said. “It requires a commitment I wasn’t able to make at this point.”

He has children ages 2, 3 and 7.

Pedroza’s term as Napa County supervisor concludes at the end of 2024. He said he's not planning to seek reelection and could reconsider running again for elected office in five to 10 years.

“I think leadership is something you have to embrace, but you also have to be willing to pass it on to the next generation … At this point, we’re going to be going to the private sector, being there for our kids,” Pedroza said.

Pedroza was appointed as Napa County supervisor by former Gov. Jerry Brown in late 2014 to fill a vacancy left when Dodd was elected to the state Assembly. He had been an assistant vice president with Mechanics Bank.

“I support Alfredo’s decision,” Dodd said Tuesday in a statement. “You can never go wrong by putting your family first. The timing wasn’t right for him and his family now, so we’ll continue working together in our various, current leadership roles instead.”

Resident Beth Nelsen in 2022 brought to light a business transaction that Pedroza’s family made that involved buying property next to the Walt Ranch. A controversial vineyard was proposed for the Walt Ranch property.

Nelsen and others said Pedroza had a conflict of interest when he cast a vote on the Walt Ranch issue, a claim Pedroza denied. The Fair Political Practices Commission is investigating the matter.

Nelsen also helped lead an unsuccessful attempt in late 2022 and early 2023 to qualify a recall ballot measure against Pedroza. Nelsen commented Tuesday on Pedroza’s withdrawal from the state Senate race.

“I think that’s a wise decision,” Nelsen said. “I’m a parent of young children myself and I know from personal experience we don’t get those years back. It’s important we be there for those kids.”

Nelsen also said Pedroza “probably had a dose of reality."

“This is not personal toward Alfredo, I don’t wish him any wrong whatsoever, but I do understand how upset the public is with him,” said Nelsen, who knocked on doors for the recall effort.

Pedroza said he beat the recall effort and never stopped doing his work as supervisor. He had garnered various endorsements for his state Senate bid.

“We had a pathway to victory for the state Senate,” he said.

Pedroza still has more than a year and a half to serve as supervisor for the 4th District, which includes part of the eastern city of Napa, the Silverado area, and the rural communities of Circle Oaks and Berryessa Highlands to the north. He reflected Tuesday on his accomplishments so far.

“It’s not one thing,” he said. “It’s leading our community, from rebuilding homes (lost) to fires to creating the climate action committee to getting money from the state for farmworker housing.”

During his break from seeking elected office, he will continue to do such things as volunteering for nonprofit boards, Pedroza said.

Pedroza is a Napa County native. In 2012, at age 25, he became the youngest person and first Latino elected to the Napa City Council. He is presently the chairperson of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which oversees Bay Area transportation issues.

