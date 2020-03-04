Napa County supervisor races await Friday update

Manfree wasn't certain of the chances for a comeback in later counts, this being her first race. But she saw positives coming from her effort, win or lose.

“People have just come from all corners of the community and it’s really been great to see,” Manfree said.

She talked of building community and coalitions. Groups such as Napa Vision 2050 have made more contacts with other groups because of the campaign, Manfree said.

"I think that will be a powerful thing moving forward," Manfree said.

During her door-to-door campaigning, she heard housing as being the major issue in the city of Napa. Residents in the rural Lake Berryessa area were split over wanting more recreational offerings at the lake and preferring a quieter atmosphere.

One thing she didn't hear people say was that the county needs more tourists and that it doesn't have enough wineries, she said.

"I think the county has some grappling to do with planning," Manfree said.

The 4th District includes the east-central city of Napa, Silverado and the south Lake Berryessa area.