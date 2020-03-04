Napa County supervisor races await Friday update

Napa County Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos will learn Friday if they are maintaining their election night leads in their respective March 3 races, with Pedroza holding a substantial lead and Ramos a slightly narrower one.
Friday is when the county Election Division is scheduled to release the next batch of results. Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said further updates are to come Monday, Tuesday and maybe Wednesday, with the final results probably being released the week of March 23.
In the 4th District supervisor race, Pedroza leads challenger Amber Manfree 55.1 percent to 44.9 percent, with 4,342 ballots counted. His vote lead is 2,394 to 1,948.
In the 5th District supervisor race, Ramos leads American Canyon City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous 53.6 percent to 46.4 percent, with 3,850 ballots counted. Her vote lead is 2,064 to 1,786.
The Ramos-versus-Aboudamous contest features two American Canyon residents vying to represent the south county. The 5th District includes American Canyon, the southeast part of the city of Napa and the Coombsville area.
“We are cautiously optimistic that these results will hold, but regardless of the final outcome, I am really proud of the issues-based campaign we have run,” Ramos said on Wednesday in an email response to questions.
She thanked the people and organizations that supported her re-election bid. In particular, she thanked her three children “for being my biggest supporters and sharing their mama with our community.”
Aboudamous on Wednesday morning wasn’t conceding the election. She said only 278 votes separate her and Ramos.
”I’m still optimistic and we’ll see how it all goes,” Aboudamous said.
Aboudamous started Tuesday evening sitting behind the dais for an American City Council meeting. She then held her election night gathering in the clubhouse of the Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction apartments.
She thanked supporters and noted she filed papers to run only an hour before the Dec. 6 deadline, making for a short campaign.
Ramos, a former American Canyon City councilmember and an attorney, won her Board of Supervisors seat unopposed in 2016 and is seeking a second term. She grew up in St. Helena and is the daughter of farmworkers.
Aboudamous is an attorney who won election to the American Canyon City Council in 2016, making her the county's first Muslim to hold local, elected office. She grew up in American Canyon and is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants from Jerusalem.
Then there is the 4th District race pitting Pedroza against Manfree.
Pedroza held his election night party at Gran Electrica in downtown Napa, with such attendees as Napa Mayor Jill Techel and Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio. People looked at the results on their cellphones and cheered when they saw Pedroza ahead.
"We have a good lead," Pedroza told the Napa Valley Register. "We're comfortable with the results and grateful for the outcome we're seeing right now."
When asked what the election is turning on, Pedroza replied that people he heard from want someone who can solve problems and create outcomes.
You have free articles remaining.
“That’s why we’re running,” he said. “We have the experience to create the change that needs to happen.”
Pedroza saw several main issues emerge as he talked to people door-to-door during the campaign.
"Housing for their kids, traffic (solutions) to improve their quality of life, making sure the government is showing leadership on climate change issues," he said.
But he also heard more basic concerns, like wanting sidewalk cuts for people with wheelchairs to use.
Manfree’s party was a few blocks away at Ristorante Allegria. Her backers included members of the Napa Vision 2050 and Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture, who have questioned wine country growth policies and called for greater watershed and tree protections.
Manfree wasn't certain of the chances for a comeback in later counts, this being her first race. But she saw positives coming from her effort, win or lose.
“People have just come from all corners of the community and it’s really been great to see,” Manfree said.
She talked of building community and coalitions. Groups such as Napa Vision 2050 have made more contacts with other groups because of the campaign, Manfree said.
"I think that will be a powerful thing moving forward," Manfree said.
During her door-to-door campaigning, she heard housing as being the major issue in the city of Napa. Residents in the rural Lake Berryessa area were split over wanting more recreational offerings at the lake and preferring a quieter atmosphere.
One thing she didn't hear people say was that the county needs more tourists and that it doesn't have enough wineries, she said.
"I think the county has some grappling to do with planning," Manfree said.
The 4th District includes the east-central city of Napa, Silverado and the south Lake Berryessa area.
Pedroza was elected to the Napa City Council in 2012 at age 25, making him the city's youngest council member ever and first Latino. He was appointed to his Board of Supervisors seat by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2014 and won election in 2016. He is vice chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
Manfree is a Soda Canyon resident and holds a doctorate in geography. She said she ran in part because she thought the Board of Supervisors didn’t listen to her science-informed views on watershed and land-use issues, or to views from her neighbors.
Supervisor Ryan Gregory was also on the ballot for the 2nd District seat. He had no opponent. The 2nd District includes the northwestern part of the city of Napa and the Mount Veeder area.
At stake with the races is the direction taken by the five-person Board of Supervisors. Issues facing the county include regulating winery growth, protecting watersheds, easing traffic, redeveloping Lake Berryessa resorts and delivering health and social services.
A surge of Napa County ballots came in on Election Day amid speculation that people voting in the fluid Democratic primary race might wait until the last minute. But Tuteur on Wednesday morning said the surge wasn’t as big as he had hoped.
The Election Division as of Tuesday night had counted 22,865 ballots. Tuteur estimated 17,000 to 20,000 ballots might remain, though he’s hoping there’s more, because otherwise the turnout would be only about 50 percent. He expressed doubt there’s enough ballots to reach 60 percent.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.