Napa County Supervisor Ramos questions need for 2 vaccination inquiries

The topic of the county’s vaccine inquiry did come up at the March 4 Board of Supervisors meeting. Ramos asked Tran if the county had done an internal investigation of what had happened with her Jan. 20 vaccination.

“In terms of an investigation, I would say no. In terms of a very quick half-a-day, I have asked staff to check to see what happened. And yes, a preliminary look has been conducted just very quickly,” Tran responded.

But since then, "folks have been approached" and suggestions made that "there are more details to be added," he told supervisors.

Tran didn’t share the vaccine inquiry at the March 4 meeting and no one asked him for the results. Ramos said she later asked for a copy and was given the redacted version.

Asked Thursday about Ramos’ claim he withheld material information on March 4, Tran had no comment in light of the ongoing third-party probe of county vaccine processes.

Whitney’s inquiry results are six paragraphs over about a page. Among other things, it says when the left-over vaccine was offered to Ramos, someone — the names are blacked out — urged that the vaccination not be publicized.

Ramos said Thursday she was asked not to publicize the vaccination and she complied.