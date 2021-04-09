Napa County Supervisor Ramos questions need for 2 vaccination inquiries

Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos is pointing to a county “vaccine inquiry” from early February as backing her assertion she did nothing wrong in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 20.
It remains to be seen what a third-party report ordered on March 4 by the Board of Supervisors on county vaccination processes will conclude. But Ramos on Wednesday said the Board should have seen the county inquiry results before taking action.
“We already had an investigation,” Ramos said on Wednesday. “It was internal.”
At issue is whether Ramos used her position as county supervisor to secure a vaccination on Jan. 20 at age 42, when she wasn’t eligible under county priority guidelines. Ramos said she received an end-of-the-day dose at the Napa Valley Expo clinic that otherwise would have been tossed out and wasted.
She provided the Napa Valley Register with a copy of the county’s inquiry, which was conducted by county Risk and Emergency Services Manager Kerry John Whitney and emailed to County Executive Officer Minh Tran on Feb. 1. All names, including Ramos’, are blacked out.
Whitney in the email said he spoke with staff at the vaccine clinic to try to clarify the events of Jan. 20.
“What is clear is a vaccine was never ‘reserved’ for (blacked out), nor did (blacked out) ever lobby for a vaccine,” Whitney wrote at the end of the inquiry. “It appears that (blacked out) was simply in the right place at the right time.”
Ramos was at the Napa Valley Expo clinic site on Jan. 20 to do a Spanish public service video about vaccinations.
Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza on Thursday said that, if all county processes were followed on Jan. 20 as Ramos claims, the third-party report will validate that assertion.
“This is about ensuring we have a (vaccination) process the public can trust,” Pedroza said.
But Ramos said that Tran should have given the Whitney email, which is labeled as a “vaccine inquiry,” to supervisors on March 4.
“The CEO withheld information from the Board that was material to the decision the Board made to expend funds on an investigation,” Ramos said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the third-party probe by the law firm Meyers Nave goes on, with results expected by the county toward the end of the month. Ramos said that she was interviewed by the firm for two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday.
The topic of the county’s vaccine inquiry did come up at the March 4 Board of Supervisors meeting. Ramos asked Tran if the county had done an internal investigation of what had happened with her Jan. 20 vaccination.
“In terms of an investigation, I would say no. In terms of a very quick half-a-day, I have asked staff to check to see what happened. And yes, a preliminary look has been conducted just very quickly,” Tran responded.
But since then, "folks have been approached" and suggestions made that "there are more details to be added," he told supervisors.
Tran didn’t share the vaccine inquiry at the March 4 meeting and no one asked him for the results. Ramos said she later asked for a copy and was given the redacted version.
Asked Thursday about Ramos’ claim he withheld material information on March 4, Tran had no comment in light of the ongoing third-party probe of county vaccine processes.
Whitney’s inquiry results are six paragraphs over about a page. Among other things, it says when the left-over vaccine was offered to Ramos, someone — the names are blacked out — urged that the vaccination not be publicized.
Ramos said Thursday she was asked not to publicize the vaccination and she complied.
But somebody who knew of the vaccination alerted Channel 7 KGO news, which on Jan. 27 ran a segment critical of Ramos. County officials said complaints and demands subsequently began coming in for an investigation on county vaccine distribution.
Several supervisors on March 4 said the third-party inquiry is not about one individual. Supervisors asked that it focus on county vaccination processes from Jan. 11 to Jan. 29.
Supervisor Diane Dillon at the March 4 meeting said she was concerned that the reputations of county vaccination workers had been called into question and she wanted them exonerated.
Ramos provided the Napa Valley Register with a copy of remarks Tran made to county vaccination workers in early March about the third-party probe, which he called a “fact-finding mission.” Tran said end-of-the-day doses would be the focus, particularly on Jan. 20, when Ramos was vaccinated.
Tran called the third-party fact-finding mission “a rather low point for the County of Napa during all my time here.” But he said he understood why the Board of Supervisors asked for it and expressed confidence the results will show the excellent work of county vaccination staff.
Then-Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan in a Jan. 27 email to the Board of Supervisors explained how the county handled end-of-the-day doses at the time.
“A vial holds 10, maybe 11 doses,” Rattigan wrote. “Public Health only thaws and brings to the clinic what is needed to meet the appointment volume for the day. Once a vial is opened, it needs to be completely used.”
Typically, two to four doses were left over at the end of a clinic day. Each day, the county had four people waiting in the parking lot to receive a vaccination, if extra ones were available, she wrote.
The standby list was culled from emergency workers and other priority groups; staff from the county, city, and other agencies that work with vaccine and testing; county and municipal employees and officials age 65 and older; county emergency operations center staff and residents 65 and older who had registered with the county's vaccine interest form, she wrote.
“When there is more vaccine than standbys, it’s back to finding people already on-site to vaccinate without holding up the clinic team too long,” Rattigan wrote.
Ramos said she was vaccinated on Jan. 20 because no more standbys were available and a dose remained. In light of the Ramos vaccination, the county expanded the standby list from four people to six people.
Much has changed with COVID-19 vaccinations since January. The county vaccination interest form has been replaced by the statewide MyTurn form. As of April 1, anyone age 50 and older could schedule a vaccination appointment. On April 15, California intends to open vaccination to all people age 16 and older.
County officials on Friday didn't know what the cost of the Meyers Nave probe will be, given it has yet to be completed. The rate is $115 to $495 per hour, depending on the service provided.
