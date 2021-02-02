Napa County Supervisors accept $4,900 limit on campaign contributions

Dillon proposed a $10,000 limit on loans. That issue will come back for exploration at a future Board of Supervisors meeting. Actions taken by the Board of Supervisors would apply only to county races, not city races.

“I can read the tea leaves and see my $2,000 isn’t catching on,” Wagenknecht said.

But he was still happy to see something done on the loan issue.

“It can be totally dishonest to give yourself money at the beginning of the campaign and then collect it afterward when no one cares who gives you what,” Wagenknecht said. ”That would be wrong.”

A 2016 report by California Common Cause found that about 28% of the state’s counties and 23% of its cities have adopted their own campaign contribution limits, many of them stricter than the new $4,900 state default limit. The average limit for county board of supervisors races was $2,465.

For example, the Santa Cruz County campaign contribution limit for its Board of Supervisors races is $500. Sonoma County’s is $3,350.

“Candidates for local office should not be funded by just a few mega-contributions from the mega-wealthy,” Rey Lopez-Calderon of California Common Cause said after Assembly Bill 571 passed in 2019.