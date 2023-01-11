Napa County supervisors brush up on closed session rules

Napa County supervisors sometimes discuss public business behind closed doors and that’s legal — as long as they follow the rules.

California's Brown Act limits when the Board of Supervisors can hold closed sessions. Topic are limited to such matters as lawsuits, real estate negotiations and employee evaluations.

The 2021-22 county grand jury last June said the board may have misused real estate closed sessions when looking for companies to redevelop the Napa County Airport. People with firsthand knowledge claimed talks sometimes went beyond the allowable “price and terms of payment," it said.

Not so, the board responded. Still, on Tuesday, it went through a training session on closed sessions led by Interim County Counsel Thomas Zeleny.

“I think this is a great chance to share with the public the strict rules we work under,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.

The Board of Supervisors last year scheduled 75 closed sessions, according to agendas, though a few were later canceled. They fell into eight main categories, all allowed under the Brown Act:

Eighteen for labor negotiations. Among other things, the county last year negotiated a contract with its largest labor union.

Thirteen for anticipated litigation.

Thirteen for real estate negotiations. Many involved the county fairgrounds sale to Calistoga and airport redevelopment.

Eleven for employee evaluations, which are routine. Examples from 2022 are the chief probation officer, library director and agricultural commissioner.

Ten for existing litigation. An example is the lawsuit by Hundred Acre Wine Group filed against the county after the it gave the group’s vineyard a code violation notice.

Four for employee appointments, such as county counsel.

Three for potential litigation.

Three for employee dismissal, most prominently former County Executive Officer Minh Tran.

The Brown Act requires that Board of Supervisors meetings be open and public. Closed sessions are an exception, for such reasons as to avoid compromising bargaining and employee privacy, Zeleny said.

“The Brown Act specifies precisely when you can go into closed session…If state law doesn’t allow us to go into closed session, we cannot go in,” he said.

Under the Brown Act, Napa County must announce the closed session on the agenda and the reason for the session. It reports actions taken in closed sessions, but only under certain conditions.

“Generally speaking, if the board is taking final action on some sort of provision or proposal in closed session, it's reportable,” Zeleny said.

If the county was settling a trip-and-fall case and the board in closed session authorized an offer that wasn’t final, it wouldn’t have to report that action. But if it approved a signed settlement agreement, that is reportable, he said.

“Generally, we report out in closed session when the action taken is the last or final step,” Zeleny said.

The Board of Supervisors in 2022 reported closed session actions four times, including the dismissal of Tran.

Zeleny explained the rules for real estate negotiations. These closed sessions are limited to “price and terms of payment,” though there are different opinions as to what this means, he said.

He cited a 2011 state attorney general’s opinion for his interpretation. “Price and terms” means the form, manner and timing of payment, how high and low an offer starts, strategy of offers and counteroffers, payment alternatives and price for comparable properties.

But “price and terms” does not include such things as environmental impacts, naming rights, design work, related infrastructure needs and impact on homeless. He cited a 2002 court case against the San Diego City Council for overstepping its bounds on using closed sessions in connection with building Petco Park for the San Diego Padres baseball team.

Those able to attend a Napa County closed session are the Board of Supervisors, the agency attorney and staff and consultants necessary to consider the matter, he said.

Participants cannot disclose confidential information from the session. Nor can they share confidential information with county staff that was not permitted to attend, Zeleny said.

Confidentiality exceptions include a complaint to the district attorney or grand jury of a perceived confidentiality violation, or if the Board of Supervisors waives confidentiality.

