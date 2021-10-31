Napa County supervisors face deadline to redraw districts

Napa County’s five Board of Supervisors districts drawn a decade ago are out-of-date and out-of-balance and that means shifting the lines.

The magic number for each district under Census 2020 is 27,659 residents. Though districts don't have to have exactly that number, existing ones established under Census 2010 no longer achieve the required, rough parity.

For example, Supervisor Belia Ramos's District 5 in the faster-growing, more-urban south county has 29,822 residents. Meanwhile, Supervisor Diane Dillon's District 3 that includes the slow-growth heart of wine country has 25,824.

Other factors to consider when drawing new lines include keeping “communities of interests” together — areas that have a shared culture, characteristic or bond. Downtown Napa might be considered such an area.

All of this is more than mere doodling on a map. Redistricting can affect political power. The Napa County Board of Supervisors sets policy on such hot-button topics as vineyard development in watershed land, groundwater management, housing in the unincorporated areas and wine county tourism.

Supervisors at 2 p.m. Tuesday will begin discussing how to draw the new lines. They'll hold another workshop on Nov. 16, could take action on Dec. 7 and face a Dec. 15 deadline. The needed population data from Census 2020 came to the county only in August, which led to a tight schedule.

People can participate in the Tuesday session in the Board chambers at 1195 Third St. in Napa or on Zoom. Go to https://bit.ly/3vTecPS for more information.

“The Board of Supervisors decides what the final maps look like,” county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said.

Meanwhile, the public can go to https://districtr.org/event/Napa_County and help. A computer program allows users to sketch in boundaries and see how many people live in their proposed districts and the population breakdowns by ethnicity.

Those who don’t want to draw districts from scratch can modify a "minimum change" map that Tuteur created. Submitted maps can be seen by the public on the website.

Those who balk at using high-tech devices can participate the old-fashioned way.

“If you don’t have a computer, you can certainly draw a map and submit it to us by regular mail, Tuteur said.

Tuteur on Oct. 21 held a Board of Supervisor redistricting workshop. Questions arose.

Resident Jim Hinton asked if approved developments that will bring more residents to an area should be a factor. American Canyon has started building its Watson Ranch community that is to have hundreds of new homes.

But the districts must be based on the snapshot that is Census 2020.

“You can’t underfill a district because you know more people will be coming the next decade,” Tuteur said.

Tuteur has some questions for the Board of Supervisors and public. One is whether each supervisor district should extend into the unincorporated area. An alternative might be to have one district represent most of the city of Napa. Presently, every district has a piece of Napa.

American Canyon isn’t populace enough be a district in-and-of-itself, Tuteur said. District 5 will have to take in other territory besides the city. But it will also have to take in less non-American Canyon territory than the present version.

Another question is whether a wine appellation American Viticultural Area would qualify as a community of interest, Tuteur said.

Residents caught in a district switch wouldn't immediately have a different supervisor when the Board of Supervisors adopts new lines in December. People represented by Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza in District 4 would still be represented by Pedroza, even if the new map shows them in Dillon’s District 3.

But, Tuteur said, for election purposes, these people would vote in June 2022 as members of District 3. Then, come January 2023, they would be represented by whoever is elected as the District 3 supervisor.

David McCuan, political science professor at Sonoma State University, has long observed the Napa County political scene. He see redistricting as being important.

“There’s a lot at stake here,” McCuan said.

Changing the lines can increase the diversity of interests on the Board of Supervisors — not only who supervisors are but what they represent, McCuan said. A diversity of interest allows you to put together different coalitions with different ideas on priorities, he said.

The Napa County Board has some supervisors who have served a long time, McCuan said. That means there is a backlog of people who want to get involved who have different views.

He compared Napa County to New York, which has a more rural upstate area and New York City. In Napa County, there is the more-rural upvalley and more-urban south valley.

“It’s a good ground zero for testing the quality-of-life issues in California,” McCuan said. “Napa is squarely ground zero for that. It’s not really really rural, it’s not really urban, it’s everything.”

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

