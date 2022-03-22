Napa County supervisors learn limits on investigation powers

Napa County supervisors learned Tuesday they cannot delegate county subpoena powers to a third party investigator in matters such as the conflict-of-interest allegations involving Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.
The question arose because some citizens want the county to launch an outside investigation of Pedroza. They want to know what ties he might have to a property he says his in-laws bought adjacent to the controversial Walt Ranch vineyard project before the county.
Supervisors didn't discuss launching a Pedroza investigation. Rather, they wanted to learn what may or may not be possible, with the stated goal of managing public expectations.
Interim County Counsel Thomas Zeleny said counties have legislative subpoena power. They can do such things as require a hotel to turn over records to confirm the hotel is paying the proper occupancy tax.
Counties rarely use this power, he said.
"It's for the production of documents and testimony before the Board of Supervisors itself," Zeleny said. "It's not a duty or a subpoena power that can be delegated to someone else."
The county's subpoena power is overlaid with the Brown Act, which is the California open meeting law. Zeleny said the results look something like Congressional hearings on C-SPAN, where people are questioned by members of the legislative body.
"It's not independent because it's going to be done by us," he said. "It's not outside, again it's going to be done by us. We don't have the ability to conduct an outside investigation with subpoena powers."
Citizens have also asked the state Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) to investigate the alleged Pedroza conflict-of-interest case. Zeleny said that agency's enforcement side has subpoena powers.
The FPPC is still considering whether to investigate, Zeleny said.
"The FPPC is really the ruling body on this type of information," Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said. "They're the ones that have the subpoena power to get the information that everybody is looking for."
Legal and political questions are involved with the Pedroza allegations. The FPPC will answer the legal questions. The community will answer the political questions, Wagenknecht said.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously for Zeleny to bring back a written report of his findings at a future meeting. Chairperson Ryan Gregory said the report will be shared with the public.
"We're being asked this everyday, 10 times," Gregory said.
All of this stems from a Dec. 14 vote Pedroza cast regarding Walt Ranch, a controversial vineyard project. Pedroza didn’t reveal at the time that his father-in-law is part of a limited liability company that in May 2021 bought property next to Walt Ranch.
Having an in-law own property adjacent to Walt Ranch wouldn’t necessarily be a conflict of interest for Pedroza under state law. But after several citizens made the deal public in February, Pedroza acknowledged he used his home as a personal guarantee for project financing.
Citizens found that Pedroza wrote the property tax checks in December for the property. These and other factors prompted these citizens to ask whether Pedroza should be considered an owner.
Added to the mix is this property could potentially provide access to Walt Ranch from Atlas Peak Road. Some Walt Ranch opponents fear such access could help Walt Ranch owners build a number of estate homes, though the owners have never said they intend to do so. Walt Ranch owner Craig Hall of HALL Wines has been a Pedroza campaign contributor.
Pedroza has said his father-in-law and mother-in-law came from Mexico and have the American Dream of wanting to have their own property where they can create a vineyard. Pedroza's father-in-law is vineyard manager at Stagecoach Vineyard.
“To be in a position to buy that property, to accomplish that American Dream, I’m very proud of them,” Pedroza said.
At the same meeting on Tuesday, several residents asked Pedroza to recuse himself from voting on a proposed law that would cut red tape for small wineries. They said that he or his extended family might intend to seek such a winery for the Atlas Peak property.
Zeleny said even a supervisor owning land that could have a small winery wouldn't have to recuse himself or herself in this case. Any gains would be available to the public in general and wouldn't be personal to the supervisor.
Photos: luxury lofts, wine bar/record store/radio station/cafe coming to Napa's Young building.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.