Napa County Supervisors like idea of Greenwood mansion cafe

Napa County is poised to allow a Victorian home that was the site of a locally infamous, late-1800s killing become a cafe and wine tasting room.

The county Board of Supervisors last week signaled it favored the proposed project for the Greenwood mansion in the airport industrial area. But it postponed the hearing so staff can address some legal questions and put some additional conditions of approval in writing.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said that not all postponements are equal. He’s all for the project and a cafe in the airport industrial area will fill a great need.

“I just wanted to state that so we’re not going into this continuance thinking that this is all still up in the air,” he said. “I want you to know I’m swayed by where we are on this. We just need to make sure it’s all buttoned down.”

“Well put,” Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon said.

Greenwood mansion is a farmhouse at 499 Devlin Road that in recent decades has served as offices. Before 1990, it was located about a half-mile to the east near South Kelly Road, where it played a role in the county’s history.