Napa County supervisors may put limits on candidate campaign loans

But Dillon envisioned this scenario — a candidate loans his or her campaign $98,000 and after the election 20 contributors write $4,900 checks to clear the loan.

“If we’re going to do anything, I think we should have a limit on what someone can loan,” Dillon said at the Jan. 26 meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The task before supervisors last week was deciding what the cap should be. Contra Costa County, population 1.1 million, has a $25,000 limit. San Francisco, population 881,549, has a $15,000 limit for supervisors and $150,000 limit for mayor. San Luis Obispo County, population 283,111, has a $200,000 limit.

Supervisors didn’t spend much time debating the matter for Napa County, population 140,000. They quickly settled on $10,000 for supervisor races and $20,000 for other county races. The penalty for breaking the law could be a fine of up to $5,000, though that wasn't clear.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory saw an additional penalty.

"If somebody is out fundraising and doing it wrong, it's the people who will decide," Gregory said. "That candidate might not have success."