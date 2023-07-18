Napa County supervisors under local law must strive to avoid a leadership void during an emergency, including such apocalyptic scenarios as nuclear or biological warfare.

County code states the need to plan for declared and local emergencies. It mentions such possibilities as “an attack upon the United States of unprecedented size and destructiveness” and “radioactive and other contamination.”

What happens if a county supervisor is “killed, missing" or "seriously injured” and unable to perform his or her duties amid this crisis? County code has the answer.

Each supervisor is required to name three possible interim standby officers. The goal is to try to ensure the Board of Supervisors can still function to make emergency decisions.

“Consideration shall be given to places of residence and work so that there shall be the greatest probability of survivorship,” county code says.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to adopt a list of possible standby officers. The item is on the consent calendar, which means it requires no discussion.

Each supervisor submitted three nominations to take over his or her duties if worst comes to worst. The proposed designees in order of succession are:

Supervisor Joelle Gallagher — Julia Levitan of Dominus Estate, Planning Commissioner Kara Brunzell, Michele Grupe of Cope Family Center.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory — Planning Commissioner Dave Whitmer, Community Health Alliance Executive Director Elba Gonzalez-Mares, former Planning Commissioner Mike Basayne.

Supervisor Anne Cottrell — Dawnine Dyer of Dyer Vineyard, attorney Miel Novak, St. Helena City Councilmember Lester Hardy.

Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza — Planning Commissioner Andrew Mazotti, Yountville Chamber of Commerce CEO Whitney Diver McEvoy, Michael Murray of Napa Recycling & Waste Services.

Supervisor Belia Ramos — Planning Commissioner Megan Dameron, American Canyon Community and Parks Foundation Executive Director Janelle Sellick, Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District Board member Barry Christian.

The designees are to do more than simply wait for a doomsday scenario no one wants to see happen. County code says they must keep informed on county affairs to the extent necessary to competently fill the post.

In addition, each designee must be ready to report for duty in the event of a war or other emergency. If the meeting place "no longer exists or has become non-functional," designees are to report to a place named by the county director of emergency services.

