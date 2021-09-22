Napa County supervisors receive automatic 4.3% raise

Supervisor Belia Ramos later in the meeting said supervisors should discuss what is the right salary evaluation structure. Some counties have gone to a civil service review of salaries, she said.

“I just think it merits revisiting to make it reflective of this time, so we are not referring back to a 16-year-old ordinance,” she said.

Whether enough supervisors will agree with Ramos to take another look at the supervisor salary structure remains to be seen. The item is to come back as a “future agenda” item discussion — in effect, supervisors must decide if this is worth their time and the time of staff to pursue.

"I do see the efficiency realized by utilizing the judges' salaries to set compensation for the board," Ramos said on Monday. "That said, a 16-year-old ordinance is worthy of review for relevance."

When determining whether supervisors earn an appropriate salary, it's important to look at comparable counties such as Contra Costa, Marin, Solano, Sonoma and Santa Cruz, Ramos said. Salary surveys should inform the Board's compensation discussion, she added.