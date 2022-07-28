Napa County supervisors release Tran from CEO job

Napa County supervisors emerged from closed session Thursday and announced they unanimously voted to separate County Executive Officer Minh Tran from employment with 18 months of severance pay.

This is a "no-cause" separation that should not be construed to reflect negatively on Tran's performance, Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"The board is concerned that Mr. Tran has sought employment elsewhere and he is apparently in active talks with another employer," Gregory said. "The board believes it is critically important that its CEO have a laser focus on the business of Napa County and will devote 100% of his time and energy on behalf of the county."

Any employer would be lucky to have such a dedicated public servant as Tran, Gregory said. Assistant CEO Rebecca Craig will serve as acting CEO.

It’s been a slow-motion farewell. To the surprise of local officials, a Riverside County Board of Supervisors agenda item briefly posted online on July 21 called for appointing Tran to that county’s county counsel position at the July 26 meeting.

The item had disappeared by July 22, but word got out. Gregory said on July 22 he was surprised by the news and called for a July 26 closed session of Napa supervisors to discuss the matter.

When that discussion ended with no announcement of action, Napa County supervisors again addressed the matter on Thursday in closed session.

Tran makes $25,946 in monthly base salary, according to the county's website. State government code limits the amount of severance a government official receives to 18 months of salary.

Tran’s contract with the county allows the Board of Supervisors to terminate his job “for cause” without the county paying severance pay. “Cause” involves such things as misconduct in office or neglect of duty.

If the county terminates the contract without cause “while employee is still willing and able to perform the duties of Napa County Executive Officer,” the county must provide severance pay. County code calls for the employee to release any claims against the county to receive severance.

Tran did have a claim against the county that supervisors discussed in closed session on Thursday. The claim from October 2021 is public record and relates to a public dispute last year with Supervisor Belia Ramos.

In that claim, Tran said he wanted to clear his name and "repair damages done." Then the claim could be resolved "with a token $1 payment."

The somewhat tangled tale began in January 2021, when Ramos received a COVID-19 vaccination at a county clinic before she was eligible. She said it was an end-of-the-day vaccine that otherwise would have been thrown out.

The Board of Supervisors subsequently ordered a third-party investigation on county vaccine practices that focused on the Ramos vaccination. It did so without seeing a county staff report that looked into the situation and said Ramos had apparently "simply been in the right place at the right time."

Ramos said this staff email cleared her of any alleged wrongdoing and Tran should have shared it with the Board of Supervisors before the third-party investigation vote. Tran said the staff inquiry into the situation was a quickly done "preliminary look" and new information had come to light.

Ramos reported Tran to the State Bar of California, which to date has reported no disciplinary action. In a letter to supervisors, Tran said Ramos's actions “have done permanent and irreparable harm to my reputation and career.”

In his tort claim, Tran said "the facts and events, including but not limited to those depicted in the May 26, 2021 Napa Valley Register article about Supervisor Ramos reporting me to the State Bar show a pattern of retaliatory actions resulting in a hostile work environment and causing me personal injuries and damages to my career and reputation."

Tran has had the support of a majority of the Board of Supervisors during his tenure. Gregory and Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza in June 2021, along with other local officials, signed an open letter to county residents praising Tran's leadership.

The Napa County Farm Bureau recently gave Tran its Distinguished Leadership award.