Planning Commission recommendations

Here are some of the Planning Commission recommendations for the proposed Water Quality and Tree Protection Ordinance:

— Increase tree canopy retention for development in municipal reservoir watersheds from 60 percent to 70 percent and extend the requirement to all unincorporated areas.

— Prohibit most new vineyards, plantings and structures on slopes over 30 percent.

— Require a 2-1 mitigation ratio for each acre of tree canopy removed, if the mitigation takes place on developable land or in stream setbacks.

— Require a 3-1 mitigation ratio for each acre of tree canopy removed when mitigation takes place on slopes greater than 30 percent or offsite.

— Extend a 40-percent shrub retention requirement for development in municipal reservoir watersheds to all unincorporated areas. A 40-percent retention requirement for grasslands would remain only for the municipal reservoir watersheds.

— Require a 35-foot minimum setback around Class III streams.

— Require a 50-foot minimum setback around wetlands.

— Require a 500-foot setback from municipal reservoirs.

— Exempt fire management when the actions are consistent with Cal Fire procedures and county code.

— Exempt reconstruction of legal structures lost to declared emergencies up to 125 percent of original footprint.

— Exempt 5 acres of vineyard development on slopes less than 15 percent, with a limit of once per legal lot.