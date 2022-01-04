Napa County supervisors start new year with optimism, mystery and tension

Supervisor Ryan Gregory is the Napa County Board of Supervisors chairperson for 2022, though it was Supervisor Belia Ramos’s turn and the reason she didn’t get the position was — to the public at least — hazy.

The Board of Supervisors by a 3-2 vote named Gregory as chairperson. Supervisor Diane Dillon made the motion, citing “extenuating circumstances” that made the choice of Gregory in the county's best interests.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

During a meeting break, Dillon was asked what those extenuating circumstances are.

“I don’t think I’m at liberty to say — legal issues,” Dillon said.

Gregory in an email after the meeting responded to the Napa Valley Register's request for more information.

“Every year is different and brings its own set of challenges and opportunities. Today the Board exercised its flexibility to elect officers to fit the moment. I am honored to be selected as chair for this coming year and look forward to the work ahead," he said.

Ramos also responded after the meeting by email to a Napa Valley Register request for comment.

"While I was prepared and willing to serve, I will move forward respecting the Board’s decision of Supervisor Gregory serving as chair this year. I look forward to being chair in the future. Rest assured I am here to serve the County of Napa and my district, regardless of a ceremonial title," she said.

Ramos was involved in some controversies in 2021. The Board of Supervisors ordered a third-party investigation of how the county distributed COVID-19 vaccinations, with Ramos a focus for receiving a vaccine before her age group was eligible. She said the vaccine would have otherwise been wasted at the end of the day.

Then Ramos alleged that County Executive Officer Minh Tran had withheld information from the Board of Supervisors in the matter that was favorable to her. She reported Tran to the State Bar of California, which has never reported taking any action.

No supervisor on Tuesday referred to this or any other past issues involving Ramos as the reason for her not becoming chairperson.

The Board of Supervisors for years has rotated supervisors by district into the chairperson position. The chairperson runs meetings, is a Board of Supervisors spokesperson and helps craft meeting agendas.

However, on Dec. 17, the Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution clarifying that any supervisor can be appointed chairperson, regardless of the rotation. The Board passed the item unanimously and without comments.

Then came Tuesday, with the usually routine job of appointing the chairperson turning out to be anything but routine.

“I am ready, willing, and able to serve as chair,” Ramos said during the meeting.

The issue involves not skipping over her but skipping over her supervisorial district. The chairperson’s position gives each district a chance to be lifted up and highlighted, Ramos said.

"The 5th District deserves its time to serve as chair," Ramos said, whose district includes American Canyon and nearby rural areas.

Dillon responded to Ramos's comments.

“Being chair has nothing to do with elevating your district; it has nothing to do with highlighting your district,” Dillon said. “That’s a red herring, frankly.”

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht wanted to stick with the traditional rotation that would make Ramos chairperson.

“I’m a huge fan of Ryan Gregory,” Wagenknecht said. “This isn’t anything about Ryan Gregory.”

But, he said, he values having a thoughtful, orderly rotation for the chairperson’s position.

"I think we have to trust each other to be the professionals we know we can be," Wagenknecht said.

Gregory, Dillon, and Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza voted to make Gregory the chairperson and Wagenknecht the vice-chairperson. Ramos and Wagenknecht dissented over the chairperson portion.

As is usual for the new chairperson, Gregory talked about the year ahead. He talked about the community continuing to learn how to live with COVID-19 and returning to some normality. He mentioned an infusion of money from the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, as well as the American Rescue Plan Act.

Gregory envisions a 2022 that includes acknowledging the contributions of Dillon and Wagenknecht. Both will leave the Board of Supervisors at year's end, with Wagenknecht having served 24 years and Dillon 20 years.

With two new supervisors coming in 2023, Gregory said he wants to spend 2022 going through the county’s “to-do” list of unresolved land use issues left over from the past few years.

“That’s my vision for the year,” Gregory said. “But you know what they say about plans …”

Plans for Tuesday’s meeting went momentarily awry when a man sat in a back seat without wearing a mask, in violation of county and state COVID-19-related masking laws for indoor public spaces.

County officials cleared the room of more than a dozen spectators, leaving the man sitting with his arms folded across his chest in the back seat. Tran and Sheriff Oscar Ortiz tried to convince him to leave or wear a mask.

The masking law is ridiculous and doesn’t protect anyone, the man told them. The county won’t listen, he said.

“I don’t want to be doing this,” he said. “But it’s something I feel I have to do.”

After about 15 minutes, he walked out of the third-story Board chamber accompanied by two sheriff’s officers who gave him the choice of stairs or elevator. Ortiz said the man wasn’t charged with anything and said the approach had been "de-escalation."

Then the meeting resumed with Gregory behind the gavel.

“As you’ve seen so far this morning, nothing is normal quite yet,” Gregory said. “We’re heading in that direction, I hope.”

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.