Napa County Supervisors-to-be Gallagher, Cottrell take oaths of office

Napa County Supervisors-elect Anne Cottrell and Joelle Gallagher took their oaths of office earlier this week and need only wait for noon on Monday to assume their new roles.

That magic hour is set forth in California code. Elected county officials take office on noon of the first Monday following New Year's Day.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

But the two didn’t wait to celebrate. Gallagher took her oath of office during a Tuesday evening ceremony in a packed Board of Supervisors chamber in Napa.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, who decided not to run for re-election, told the gathering that Gallagher will be the first woman to represent his 1st District. In addition, for the first time in Napa County history, a majority of the five-member Board of Supervisors will be women — Gallagher, Cottrell and Supervisor Belia Ramos.

Gallagher’s passion isn’t business, though she’s not anti-business. It’s people, Wagenknecht said, adding her career includes such roles as leading the Cope Family Center and First 5 Napa County. She’s also spent nearly six years on the county Planning Commission, having been chosen for the position by Wagenknecht.

“Buckle up, Napa,” Wagenknecht said. “There is a rich vein of passion we will all benefit from. This will not be your grandpa’s Board of Supervisors. Go, Joelle!”

Gallagher talked about how she and her husband recently watched a documentary about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. In it, Pelosi said something to the effect of “We came here to do a job, not to keep one.”

“We thought, ‘That is so much about what our campaign was about,’” Gallagher told the audience. “Yes, you have to get elected. But really and most importantly, it’s all about getting to work for the residents and work force of Napa County. We’re very excited to have the privilege to do that.”

The 1st District that Gallagher will represent includes much of the downtown city of Napa and the Carneros area to the west. District Attorney Allison Haley administered the oath of office.

Cottrell took her oath of office on Wednesday, again in a packed Board of Supervisors chamber. She was introduced by Supervisor Diane Dillon, who presently represents the 3rd District and will be succeeded by Cottrell.

Like Gallagher, Cottrell is on the county Planning Commission through December, having been chosen for the post eight years ago by Dillon.

Cottrell did a stellar job gracefully and professionally on the Planning Commission, then won a Board of Supervisors election with a larger-than-usual field of six contenders, Dillon said.

"Those political accomplishments will stand her in good stead for working with the new board," she said.

The sprawling 3rd District includes Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, the heart of Napa Valley and most of the Lake Berryessa area. Dillon noted characteristics that make it unique among the five districts, such as having a disproportionate number of seniors and the most residents who live outside of a city.

Cottrell thanked Dillon, her own family, the volunteers for her campaign and the voters and residents of the 3rd District. She shared what she heard on the campaign trail.

"People want to be heard," Cottrell said. "They want to know their elected officials and their county government is thinking of them when we make the kinds of decisions that Diane is talking about."

Also at the Wednesday ceremony, Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk John Tuteur, Auditor-Controller Tracy Schulze, Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko, Treasurer-Tax Collector Robert Minahen and District Attorney Allison Haley took their oaths of office. Each ran unopposed for their seat.

Tuteur was the master of ceremonies on Wednesday, given his long tenure as a county elected official. He was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1972 and served two terms, and has served as assessor since 1986.

Nemko, elected to her seventh term, praised Office of Education employees. Future efforts will include helping students make up the learning they lost during the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

Schulze, who as been auditor-controller since 2009, described her job as being a "watchdog for Napa County taxpayers."

Haley thanked her family and the employees in the District Attorney's Office.

Minahen, who among other responsibilities oversees the county's portfolio, said the markets have been crazy the last three years. His top priority is making sure taxpayers' dollars are safe.

Napa County Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne administered the oaths of office on Wednesday.

Sheriff Oscar Ortiz was also elected in 2022, keeping a position he had previously been appointed to by the Board of Supervisors after former Sheriff John Robertson’s retirement in June 2021. He took his oath of office in mid-December.