Napa County supervisors to consider COVID-19 vaccine investigation

The Napa County Board of Supervisors is to soon consider an investigation into whether Supervisor Belia Ramos — and perhaps anyone else in county government — jumped the line to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Supervisor Diane Dillon brought the topic up at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. She and other supervisors said they have received comments from constituents on Ramos’ first-dose vaccination, a vaccination Ramos has said was proper.

Dillon said a possible investigation by the County Executive Office isn’t about any individual. This is about whether county processes were followed or not, she said.

“I hope that will show our process was followed,” Dillon said. “That’s the point, because there’s so much speculation out there.”

To the extent it has been eroded, she wants to restore public confidence in the Board of Supervisors and county, Dillon said.

Napa County is following state guidelines on distributing the vaccine, with such groups as health care workers, nursing home residents, teachers and seniors toward the front of the line. Some residents have expressed frustrations and uncertainty about when they might be vaccinated.