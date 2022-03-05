Napa County Supervisors to consider wildfire tax measure

Napa County could ask residents this June to pass a quarter-cent sales tax with the goal of preventing future, devastating wildfires such as the 2020 Glass and Hennessy fires.

Measure L would raise an estimated $10 million annually. Money would be distributed among Napa County and its cities and town for enhanced fire services and programs, such as removing fuels.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday is to decide whether to place Measure L on the June 7 ballot. It meets in the county administration building at 1195 Third St. in downtown Napa.

If the measure goes to the June 7 ballot, it would require a two-thirds vote to pass. It would sunset after 10 years unless renewed by voters.

The goal stated in the ballot measure ordinance is to “provide more efficient, effective and enhanced fire services and programs that protect the health and safety of the public throughout Napa County.”

“Our residents are coming to expect proactive action here,” county Board of Supervisors Chairperson Ryan Gregory said on Thursday.

Revenues could be used to create fuel breaks, remove vegetation around evacuation routes, reduce fuel volumes in forests, install wildfire detection systems, educate people about defensible space and other purposes.

Fire departments could use money to enhance fire services and programs, the proposed ordinance said. Tax money could be used only for purposes authorized in the ordinance's expenditure plan.

How big a share each jurisdiction would receive from the sales tax would vary over time. For the first five years, Napa County for the unincorporated areas would receive 75%, the city of Napa 14.28%, American Canyon Fire Protection District 4.72% and Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga each 2%.

By year nine, this would shift to 60% for Napa County, 26.56% for the city of Napa and 7.44% for the American Canyon Fire Protection District. Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga would each remain at 2%.

Napa County government has increased its wildfire prevention efforts in the wake of the 2017 and 2020 fires. The Countywide Fire Protection Plan to reduce vegetation is to cost $42 million over five years. The county last year contracted for a fire-fighting helicopter and for an early fire detection system.

At its March 1 meeting, the Board of Supervisors heard about five-year general fund budget forecasts. Absent a Measure L or some other outside funding source, meeting county wildfire prevention goals could cost $9 million annually in general fund money, county staff reported.

Over time, this $9 million annual expense could start to eat away at core county services, county officials said. The general fund pays for everything from rural law enforcement to open space parks to rural wine county land use planning to the justice system.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said he's nervous about the county's general fund taking on the anticipated wildfire prevention expenses for the long-term.

“I think (fire prevention) is important,” Wagenkencht said. “I just need to try to protect the general fund and being able to do the things we need to do in Napa County over the long term.”

But Supervisor Diane Dillon described a possible flip side. Recent wildfires are a new reality that the county must unfortunately budget for, a reality that can affect the wine industry's grape crop and tourist industry.

“We will not have the revenue to sustain the general fund as we know it if we continue to have the fires as we’ve had them,” she said.

If Measure L passed, the county would have a funding source to help pay for wildfire protection, easing this particular general fund concern.

The Board of Supervisors first discussed the idea of a wildfire prevention tax in June 2021. Supervisors agreed that the idea was worth exploring.

“Really, this is a reflection of, we need a sustainable funding stream to keep our community safe,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said at the time.

With the idea now fleshed out, the Board of Supervisors has little time to act. The deadline to place the measure on the June 7 ballot is March 11.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

