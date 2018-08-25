Napa County supervisors will discuss Tuesday whether commercial cannabis grows should be allowed in rural areas.
They will direct county staff whether to proceed with drafting a commercial cannabis cultivation ordinance. If the county moves forward, public hearings would be held before the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in coming months.
Included in a county report is a brief overview of efforts to establish state cannabis appellations, similar to wine appellations. CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing, a division of the state Department of Food and Agriculture, is responsible for the process.
Other counties emphasize the importance of having a sufficient tax on cannabis cultivation, the report said. Otherwise, the tax won’t bring in enough money to reimburse the county for implementing and enforcing the cultivation program.
The report also mentioned environmental considerations, such as groundwater consumption. Some growers use onsite generators, which can create air quality concerns, it said.
The Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in the city of Napa.