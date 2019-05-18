A workshop on ways to help small, family-owned wineries and a presentation on emergency preparedness for upcoming fire season are among the topics scheduled for the Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Supervisors will discuss possible ways to change the use permit process to help the county’s small wineries survive and thrive. The item has no scheduled time.
They will also hear an update on how the county plans to approach fire season and PG&E’s planned public safety electricity shutdowns. That item is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
Other items include a presentation on the 2020 census at 10:45 a.m. and a budget study session that has no scheduled time.
The Board of Supervisors meeting begins at Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa. Go to https://bit.ly/2IPsTuV to see the agenda.