A workshop on commercial solar facilities and an update on new county jail plans are among the topics scheduled for the Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
The county last year approved its first commercial solar energy farm to be located along Interstate 80 near American Canyon. But the topic proved controversial, with some wanting rules in place before more farmland is used for large-scale solar.
The Board of Supervisors meeting begins at Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa. The solar workshop is set for 9:15 a.m. and the jail update has no set time. Go to https://bit.ly/2IPsTuV to see the agenda.