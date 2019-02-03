Napa County supervisors will meet Tuesday to talk about the hot-button issues of transportation and traffic.
The county is updating the circulation element to its 2008 general plan for the unincorporated areas outside of cities. Proposals emphasize reducing single-occupancy auto trips, with major road expansions limited to the south county.
“In Napa County, protecting the rural character of the area and minimizing the cost of new road expansion are both priorities,” the draft document says.
Supervisors are scheduled to discuss the circulation element at 9:45 a.m. in the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. with other agenda items.