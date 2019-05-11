Lake Berryessa resorts and a watershed study are among the topics scheduled for the Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
Supervisors will hear an update on talks between the county and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation over whether the county should spearhead stalled Lake Berryessa resort development. The item is scheduled for 9:20 a.m.
Another matter has supervisors discussing a study being done by the county and city of Napa on the Lake Hennessey and Milliken Reservoir watersheds. The resulting computer model could help the the county gauge whether proposed watershed developments would hurt water quality in the city reservoirs. No specific time is set for this item.
The Board of Supervisors meeting begins at Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in Napa. Go to https://bit.ly/2IPsTuV to see the agenda.