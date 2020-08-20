Napa County supervisors tour the fire front lines

County supervisors Diane Dillon and Alfredo Pedroza have viewed Napa County's fire apocalypse first hand.
Dillon drove through a fiery landscape Wednesday with county Fire Chief Geoff Belyea.
“I saw a situation that was unlike any other I’ve seen in my lifetime living here and experiencing many fires, not just the one in 2017,” Dillon said on Thursday.
Thirty-eight lightning strikes in the county on Sunday and Monday caused three significant fires that overwhelmed the system, she said. In subsequent days, new fires broke out that firefighters think had been smoldering after the lightning strikes.
“When I was out in the field, we observed one of these fires almost erupting,” Dillon said.
This became the Aetna fire in the northeast county that Cal Fire on Thursday morning reported as being 4,500 acres. That’s in addition to the 105,000-acre Hennessey fire that includes five other merged fires and has had massive Lake Berreyssa virtually in its embrace.
Dillon and Belyea drove along Chiles Valley Road, with fire burning on both sides.
This latest wildfire emergency comes on top of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic crisis. Still, Dillon said, the fires will end. She couldn’t predict when containment will be accomplished, but said it took about two weeks for the October 2017 fires.
“It may not be the ending we all hope in being able to save everyone’s home and business,” she said. “But Cal Fire is certainly intent on this — we’re going to save lives.”
Six people died during the October 2017 Atlas fire. That fire broke out in the middle of the night amid strong winds, leading to such scenes as California Highway Patrol helicopters rescuing people from the top of Soda Canyon and Atlas Peak because flames and fallen trees blocked roads.
Dillon noted that the Angwin and Deer Park areas were evacuated Wednesday because of wildfire threat. There would be no sudden, middle-of-the-night evacuation with flames bearing down, should the fires move that way.
Pedroza on Thursday morning visited Atlas Peak and nearby Soda Canyon. Flames could be seen along Atlas Peak the previous evening from the city of Napa. Pedroza said Cal Fire worked all night there.
“I could see how Cal Fire was being strategic and thoughtful to have fire go to areas where it didn’t pose a threat to structures,” he said.
Pedroza said he left the scene with more hope than he had the previous day.
As he’s gone to places such as Wooden Valley, Gordon Valley and Soda Canyon, he’s seen people using evacuation tags, Pedroza said. These tags left in front of the homes lets emergency crews know that no one is there. The county started promoting them after the October 2017 fires.
In addition, Pedroza said more rural residents have created defensible space around their homes than before the wildfires of 2017.
“That’s why you might see less structural damage during this fire,” he said. “These are some of the positive things I see during these very difficult times.”
Pedroza planned later on Thursday to visit Berryessa Highlands and Spanish Flat. The Lake Berryessa News reported Berreyssa Highlands lost homes as the fire veered back that direction on Wednesday afternoon. Spanish Flat also saw the loss of homes.
Having a fire on top of a pandemic creates a situation where government needs to be there for the community, Pedroza said.
“These are very difficult moments, but this is a community that rebounds, is resilient,” he said. “We’re going to come out of this stronger and more prepared.”
