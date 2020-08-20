Napa County supervisors tour the fire frontlines

“It may not be the ending we all hope in being able to save everyone’s home and business,” she said. “But Cal Fire is certainly intent on this - we’re going to save lives.”

Six people died during the October 2017 Atlas fire. That fire broke out in the middle of the night amid heavy winds, leading to such scenes as California Highway Patrol helicopters rescuing people from the top of Soda Canyon and Atlas Peak because flames and fallen trees blocked roads.

Dillon noted that the Angwin and Deer Park areas were evacuated Wednesday because of wildfire threat. There would be no sudden, middle-of-the-night evacuation with flames bearing down, should the fires move that way.

Pedroza on Thursday morning visited Atlas Peak and nearby Soda Canyon. Flames could be seen along Atlas Peak the previous evening from the city of Napa. Pedroza said Cal Fire worked all night there.

“I could see how Cal Fire was being strategic and thoughtful to have fire go to areas where it didn’t pose a threat to structures,” he said.

Pedroza said he left the scene with more hope than he had the previous day.