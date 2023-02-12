Napa County supervisors will consider further restricting how much money donors can give to the campaign coffers of county election candidates.

The Board of Supervisors on March 23, 2021 decided donors couldn't give more than $4,900 to a candidate for each election. That cap as of January rose to $5,500 with a cost-of-living adjustment.

Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to discuss a tighter cap at a future meeting.

“I think it’s time for us to really look at what the public has asked of us,” Board of Supervisors Chairperson Belia Ramos said.

One reason the board in 2021 chose $4,900 is that was the state default amount enforced by the state Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC). A county choosing a different cap than the default, higher or lower, must do its own enforcement work.

Last year saw two supervisors seats on the ballot for both June primary and November runoff elections. Plenty of money flowed to campaign coffers for the two elections, even with the contributions cap.

Supervisor Anne Cottrell raised $345,208 in 2021 and 2022 for her winning, two-election campaign. Her runoff opponent John Dunbar raised $263,313.

Supervisor Joelle Gallagher raised $266,369 for the primary election and runoff election. Her runoff opponent Suzanne Besú Truchard raised $393,179.

Gallagher said she favors looking at tighter contribution limits.

“I think it’s very discouraging to people who want to get into public office to look at the kind of fundraising they think they will have to do,” she said. “It really dissuades people.”

Cottrell also wants to reduce the contribution limit. But both she and Ramos said they don’t want to create a situation where more money simply goes to campaigns in other ways, such as through political action committees.

The county should look at other communities that have already set stricter limits, Cottrell said.

“I think learning from other jurisdictions would be very valuable,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza agreed. “That’s some of the information that I’m going to be looking for.”

Ramos said members of the public have requested local campaign oversight. That would allow the cap to reflect community and not state standards.

“Our elections have really only swelled in size, part of that being there is the ability to continue to fundraise,” Ramos said.

Enforcement of a lower limit could be handled by creating a commission on ethics and campaign finance, she said.

Sharon Macklin spoke to supervisors on behalf of Progressive Women of Napa Valley. She noted one county set a limit of $500 per donor, others $1,500 or $2,000.

She also suggested barring rollover of contributions from prior campaigns.

Meanwhile, the state has already changed the political landscape for local campaigns. Senate Bill 1439 signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year seeks to end “pay-to-play” perceptions.

Among other things, it bars elected officials from accepting or soliciting donations of more than $250 from any party seeking a license, permit or other entitlement from the agency.

Supervisors discussed this new law briefly on Tuesday. They decided to take the topic up in detail at a future meeting.

“Since this bill was passed, you’ve got a lot of city attorneys and county counsels scratching their head — what is the breadth of this, where does it apply, how does it apply?” Interim County Counsel Thomas Zeleny said.

For example, Zeleny said, there are lots of applications filed with county Planning, Building and Environmental Services that never come to the Board of Supervisors. Do supervisors need to be concerned about those applications?

The contribution ban might not apply just to the party who filed the application or employees who work for the applicant. Zeleny said it might be someone who lives next door and opposes an application.

“It is very far-reaching and my concern is elected officials throughout the state could inadvertently get caught up in this without really realizing and then their defense would have to be, ‘I had no reason to know,’” he said.

He is looking for guidance to come from the state Fair Political Practices Commission.

