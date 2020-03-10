Napa County supervisors warned to expect coronavirus spread

Pedroza brought up the situation of events that raise money for nonprofits, including health care, being canceled.

“There’s a lot of fear out there,” Pedroza said. “Our goal should be to have a safe community and we’re not compromising that. But how do we allow organizations and businesses to continue to operate without compromising the health of our residents and those who are supporting all of those organizations?”

That is the tough question, Relucio replied.

“We’re in a position where we have not seen community transmission yet,” Relucio said. “We’re actually getting a lot of questions about events. I think events that have less people are less risky.”

State health officials have said indoor events with more than 1,000 people are riskier, she said.

“We’re taking it case-by-case,” Relucio said. “I think probably the highest risk right now are if we have venues that are full of people who are more than 60-plus. Those are potentially risky for that population.”

Go to the county website at https://bit.ly/3cPbUaw for more information on COVID-19.

