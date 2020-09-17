Napa County supervisors wary about countywide water ideas

Napa County is waving the caution flag at proposals to unify the blur of agencies providing drinking water to cities and rural communities.
The draft Napa Countywide Water and Wastewater study released last May by the county Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) is meant to spark conversations. On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors joined in.
Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon said the county should “put up the caution flag” for several ideas in the study.
Napa County’s public system water world is diverse. Providing water and wastewater services are 14 agencies ranging from local cities to the Circle Oaks County Water District serving about 500 people in the east county.
One idea is to create some type of countywide water agency or district. Such agencies can develop regulations for the distribution of water, sell water and store water for future needs, the draft study said.
Supervisors neither rejected nor embraced the idea, but they were wary. Dillon said the study’s message seems to be that local water agencies should be one because Napa County is small.
“There’s almost an assumption that this will be a great thing, without looking to see, does it really save money, does it really create efficiencies,” she said.
Countywide water agencies exist elsewhere. Marin Municipal Water District has a 240-person staff and $108 million annual budget. Sonoma Water also has a 240-person staff and $275 million budget. Solano County Water Agency has a 20-person staff and $39 million budget, Napa County Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said.
Supervisors and the public should understand that the idea of a countywide water agency is not inconsequential, Morrison said. Supervisors agreed.
“It’s just got to make sense and pay for itself and create such new opportunities to make itself worth it,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.
The draft study doesn’t recommend an exact fit for a Napa County countywide water agency. Local agencies would play a role in developing the agency and the services to be provided, it said.
Other parts of the 587-page study raised concern among supervisors. One was the idea that in some instances wastewater services might be extended into rural areas, such as from St. Helena to businesses south of the city.
Morrison said extension of municipal services into rural areas could lead to annexations to cities. Then these areas would no longer be protected from development by voter-approved Measure P.
Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said he doesn’t want “a carte blanche to develop anywhere.”
St. Helena in the draft study proposes that cities share in Napa County’s approval powers for new vineyards within municipal reservoir watersheds. Dillon said that’s a concern.
Napa County will send a letter to LAFCO expressing its concerns. LAFCO is scheduled to adopt a final version of the Napa Countywide Water and Wastewater study on Oct. 5.
LAFCO oversees annexations and government agency consolidations. Its board includes two representatives from Napa County – Dillon and Wagenknecht – two city representatives and a public representative.
