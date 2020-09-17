Napa County supervisors wary about countywide water ideas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County is waving the caution flag at proposals to unify the blur of agencies providing drinking water to cities and rural communities.

The draft Napa Countywide Water and Wastewater study released last May by the county Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) is meant to spark conversations. On Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors joined in.

Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon said the county should “put up the caution flag” for several ideas in the study.

Napa County’s public system water world is diverse. Providing water and wastewater services are 14 agencies ranging from local cities to the Circle Oaks County Water District serving about 500 people in the east county.

One idea is to create some type of countywide water agency or district. Such agencies can develop regulations for the distribution of water, sell water and store water for future needs, the draft study said.

Supervisors neither rejected nor embraced the idea, but they were wary. Dillon said the study’s message seems to be that local water agencies should be one because Napa County is small.