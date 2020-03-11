Napa County tackles what colors a winery should and shouldn't be

Napa County is trying to define “earth tones” so new wineries and hilltop homes don’t end up being white, neon green or some other color that some would consider obtrusive.
The idea of having prominent structures blend in with the landscape is nothing new to the county. But county officials say in recent years some applicants required to use “earth tones” have stretched the definition too far.
County planning officials said applicants can argue that wide varieties of colors qualify as earth tones, if one takes into account such things as gems and salt flats. They want a Board of Supervisors-approved definition that can hold up in court.
“I’m sorry, folks. It’s just remarkable to me we even have to do this,” Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon said.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday spent more than two hours on what has become the color conundrum. They have yet to arrive at an answer, though Dillon wants one soon.
“I guarantee you, the first turquoise house goes up in the hills, we’re going to hear from the public,” Dillon said. “This is an issue we need to deal with.”
Planning staff showed supervisors a proposed, three-page palette of 240 hues that could define earth tones. That remains on the table as a possible outcome.
“I like the certainty,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.
Michelle Novi of Napa Valley Vintners told supervisors the palette leaves something to be desired.
“There’s like a rose color on there,” Novi said. “I couldn’t imagine a whole building being painted that – or light, mint green.”
Supervisor Ryan Gregory proposed a simpler route – have the county say that earth tones are browns, tans, greens and grays and let county planning staff use discretion on the precise hue.
But planning staff saw that as leaving the door to debates with applicants.
“There are colors of green that are bordering on chartreuse that are not terribly pretty,” Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said. “Is that OK?”
Pedroza and Supervisor Belia Ramos took up the issue of an owner trying to expand a building that's not a color meeting the proposed earth tone definition. Does the expansion have to comply with the new definition, leading to a two-color scheme?
“I don’t want to see a white building and then see a brown building next to each other,” Pedroza said.
But Dillon brought up a different scenario if existing colors can be maintained – somebody wants to expand an 800-square-foot red shack on a prominent hill into an 8,000-square-foot home. Does the county let that bigger house be red?
She also asked if a certain, prominent, white-painted winery could double or triple in size and still be all white. She said she doesn’t want to go there.
“I don’t disagree with that, in terms of the (winery) we’re talking about,” Pedroza said. “But I think you could also see how this could be applied, if we regulate to that, with unintended consequences elsewhere.”
Resident Eve Kahn in a letter brought up the white Ashes & Diamond winery visible from Highway 29 just north of Napa. Supervisors, without mentioning the winery by name, indicated the winery is part of what triggered the color controversy.
“It’s not just the neighbors,” Dillon said. “I hear it from everybody who drives past the winery, including people in the winery business.”
Ashes & Diamonds opened in 2017. Owner Kashy Khaledi last year told the Napa Valley Register that the Ashes & Diamonds followed county guidelines.
“We received approval from the county both before construction, as well as after opening,” he said in an email.
Supervising Planner John McDowell said the Planning Commission approved the winery, which had been controversial with neighbors, and applied the earth tone requirement. Several years later, the applicant asked staff for use permit changes. A public notice went out saying the winery would be a whiter color.
“At the conclusion of the public review process, an approval was issued and the project started construction and complaints came in that it was a different color and a different design than what was shown to the Planning Commission,” McDowell told supervisors.
In absence of a definition of earth tones, he can’t say whether that’s a violation of county policy, McDowell said.
With evening approaching - the meeting, which had an array of agenda items, had begun at 9 a.m. - supervisors decided to postpone the matter. Dillon turned to staff.
“You’ve heard all of this – please help,” she said.
That's what staff will try to do with its next proposal at a future meeting.
Supervisors first took up the earth tone issue last September. They asked planning staff to come up with an earth tone definition, which resulted in Tuesday’s discussion.
