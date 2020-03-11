Napa County tackles what colors a winery should and shouldn't be

Napa County is trying to define “earth tones” so new wineries and hilltop homes don’t end up being white, neon green or some other color that some would consider obtrusive.

The idea of having prominent structures blend in with the landscape is nothing new to the county. But county officials say in recent years some applicants required to use “earth tones” have stretched the definition too far.

County planning officials said applicants can argue that wide varieties of colors qualify as earth tones, if one takes into account such things as gems and salt flats. They want a Board of Supervisors-approved definition that can hold up in court.

“I’m sorry, folks. It’s just remarkable to me we even have to do this,” Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon said.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday spent more than two hours on what has become the color conundrum. They have yet to arrive at an answer, though Dillon wants one soon.

“I guarantee you, the first turquoise house goes up in the hills, we’re going to hear from the public,” Dillon said. “This is an issue we need to deal with.”