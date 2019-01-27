Proposed county environmental law changes

County staff recommendations for changes to county environmental laws include:

- Create a 200-foot setback for development around municipal reservoirs.

- Add a 35-foot setback for Class 3-equivalent streams.

- Extend a 60-percent tree canopy retention requirement for development in municipal reservoir watersheds to all unincorporated areas.

- Extend a 40-percent shrub canopy retention requirement for development in municipal reservoir watersheds to all unincorporated areas.

- Prohibit new planting and structures on slopes of 30 percent or greater, unless exempted. For example, vineyards with less than 1 acre on these steep slopes are exempt.

- Continue to exempt vineyard replanting in the same footprint from the new ordinance requirements.

- Continue to exempt fuel management and forest management practices from the new ordinance requirements.

Go to https://bit.ly/2Uetz1i and see item 9C for details.