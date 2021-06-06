Napa County takes deeper look at cell towers, early fire warning towers

The draft environmental report also tackles the aesthetics of the Illumination Technologies proposal. New telecommunication monopoles could be located in much of the county, from along Silverado Trail to along Lake Berryessa to a half-mile from Skyline Wilderness Park.

“Less than significant,” the draft report concluded. Among other things, it said bringing the monopoles to the proposed sites in Napa Valley and other areas would “represent a minor, incremental change.”

Telecommunication monopoles would be made to resemble evergreens and other trees. The FireWatch poles would be poles only, without the faux branches.

Napa County allowed Illumination Technologies to install what Lederer called a “pilot” monopole at Silverado Trail and Soda Canyon Road. It is 60 feet high and designed to resemble a cedar.

“We hope to advance the process of improving communication capabilities and fire protection for the Soda Canyon neighborhood which was badly damaged during previous fires,” Lederer told the Napa Valley Register.

Yet the sudden appearance of the monopole concerned Amy Martenson and others. Martenson is an organizer for Napa Neighborhood Association for Safe Technology and Napa County Progressive Alliance chairperson.