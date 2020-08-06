Napa County takes initial look at proposed Highway 29 hotel

“This thing would appear as the Emerald City arising from nowhere to forever alter views from Highway 29 … just looming above everything,” Battuello wrote to the county.

Anglin and the Jackson family had little to say about the proposed project, other than answering questions from commissioners.

“This is an opportunity - in keeping with the purpose of the scoping session - to listen,” Anglin said.

People who want to comment on what should be considered in the upcoming draft environmental impact report can contact Trevor Hawkes at Trevor.Hawkes@countyofnapa.org by Aug. 24. The document will disclose possible project impacts, possible mitigations and feasible project alternatives.

“Decision-makers can modify or deny a project, even if there are no impacts found,” Resha said.

A draft environmental impact report should be released in winter or spring of 2021, with a Planning Commission hearing in spring 2021. A final environmental impact report with answers to comments received could come out in summer 2021, Resha said.

Finally, the Planning Commission could hold a hearing on the final report and consider The Inn at the Abbey project in summer or fall of 2021.