Napa County taking steps to protect homeless from COVID-19

Napa County is moving ahead with a new plan to try to protect the local homeless population and county farmworker center residents from COVID-19.

On Friday, the county announced it is leasing rooms at a city of Napa motel for an isolation center. People at high risk for COVID-19 living in such county-run congregate care facilities as the South Napa Shelter and farmworker housing dormitories will be brought there.

“It’s for people who are not showing symptoms necessarily, but we don’t want them to be in a congregate care facility,” county Housing and Homeless Services Director Molly Rattigan said.

That's because they are elderly or have underlying medical conditions that make them more likely to contract and spread the virus, she said.

The county will rent 53 rooms at $50 a day, plus utilities and other operational costs, Rattigan said. It can use homeless service funding from the state to pay the cost. County officials and officials with Abode Services, which runs the county shelters, will be onsite.

"Meals and things will be brought in, so there shouldn't be a reason for anybody to leave,” Rattigan said.