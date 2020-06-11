Napa County taps citizens to plan groundwater sustainability plan

The goal is to avoid pumping so much water that such problems arise as land subsidence, seawater intrusion, degraded water quality and depletion in waterways fed by groundwater, such as the Napa River.

The county Board of Supervisors – sitting as the county Groundwater Sustainability Agency – on Tuesday and on March 17 considered steps to create the plan. Supervisors are only at the beginning.

Among other things, Napa County will come up with a water budget for a limited resource. One part of that budget under state requirements will be ecosystems that depend on groundwater.

“Groundwater to these ecologic communities is just as important as the water for the people and other uses,” consultant Vicki Kretsinger Grabert said. “And it needs to be part of what is tracked for this groundwater sustainability plan.”

This is an area that could potentially cause tension. Some local environmentalists have questioned the way that Napa Valley subbasin groundwater is used.

Supervisors won’t be creating the plan on their own. The state requires them to consider various interests, such as well owners, public water systems, the environment and surface water users.