Napa County teeters on verge of COVID-19 shutdown

Twenty-four people were hospitalized as of Friday for COVID-19, the highest number in months and seven more than on Monday. The county for the first time reported the percentage of local ICU beds available, which as of Friday stood at 17%.

Among patients who could be interviewed, 40% of the new cases resulted from community contact. Twenty-four percent resulted from gatherings or travel with friends and extended family largely associated with the Thanksgiving holiday, the county reported.

New cases split evenly between males and females with an average age of 38. People in their 20 and 30s comprised 41% of the cases. Forty-eight percent identified as Hispanic/Lantinx, the county reported.

It remains to be seen whether a state-at-home order would make a difference, if and when the order kicks in.

“That’s what the hope it is, it reduces movement and mixing,” Relucio said. “But it really does depend on compliance and enforcement of the stay-at-home order.”

The stay-at-home order would close hair salons and wineries. Restaurants would be limited to take-out and delivery. Stores would be limited to 20% capacity and grocery-only stores to 35%.