Napa County tenants hurt by COVID impacts might soon receive protection from eviction

“We have not advocated for rent to be waived. We are very much advocates of having property owners and tenants work through this together,” Gallagher said. “We want protections for everyone, for all residents, it’s just that tenants are more exposed right now.”

The proposed ordinance would remain in effect as long as the governor’s statewide proclamation of emergency. Currently, that’s set to run through July 31. However, many, including Zatarain and Alessio, believe he will extend the order, which would mean the ordinance would continue for long as well.

Working closely with landlord representatives like Ron Ruggiero, a property manager at Crown Realty, the group was able to ensure the practices it was suggesting wouldn’t harm property owners.

Community impact

Families most acutely hurt by the economic damages of coronavirus are those who make up much of Napa’s workforce: the Latinx population, which though representing 35% of the county’s population account for over 60% of its renters, according to Zatarain.

“They’re more likely to be renters, and many are in low wage or jobs in areas that were significantly impacted by this pandemic like the service, tourism or hospitality industries,” he said.