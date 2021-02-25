Napa County to begin annual chipping program to protect against wildfires

The Napa County Fire Department’s annual chipping program is set to begin Monday. Residential properties within the unincorporated areas are eligible for this free program designed to help property owners comply with state and local defensible space requirements.

Defensible space is designed to slow the spread of wildfire and can help protect buildings from catching fire, either from direct flame contact or from radiant heat.

“Defensible space is one of the most critical factors property owners have control over when it comes to helping protect their homes from the wildfires that plague our area,” said Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea. “Defensible space also gives our firefighters a fighting chance to save your property in the face of these increasingly intense fires.”

Residents wishing to take part in the program are asked to pile their vegetative material within five feet of a road or driveway on level ground or the uphill side of the road. All blunt ends must face towards the road or driveway and the piles must be free of all roots, stumps, rocks and dirt. Each pile must not exceed a maximum height of six feet and material in the piles can be no greater than six inches in diameter.