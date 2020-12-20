Napa County to begin looking at future of downtown jail site

That raises the question of whether the adjacent county administration building is a possibility. Presently, it is home to planning, building, public works, the Board of Supervisors, the executive office and other linchpins of county government.

“Do you want to be downtown? Or do you want to be somewhere else?” county analyst Susan Kuss asked supervisors.

One idea from years past moves county administrative offices to the South Campus at the old Dey Labs in Napa Valley Commons. The county owns the former pharmaceutical complex and has its Health and Human Services Agency there.

Freeing up county administration building spaces means the county might no longer need the former Carithers department store building on First Street for its District Attorneys and other offices. Then the county could sell the Carithers site for redevelopment.

In short, planning for the future of the jail site could set off a domino effect for other county buildings and functions, if the county wants to go in that direction.

“There are many intricate pieces that have to fit together for all of this to happen,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.