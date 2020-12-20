Napa County to begin looking at future of downtown jail site

Here’s a seemingly straightforward proposition: Napa County builds a new jail on the outskirts of town and then demolishes today’s jail for redevelopment in the heart of downtown Napa’s burgeoning tourist scene.
But what seems simple could become a kaleidoscope of possibilities for other county government properties. One county official said there’s the potential for a “huge, huge project.”
The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday wasn’t ready for another huge project. Instead, it agreed to take the first step of figuring out what type of private sector redevelopment might someday be possible at the site.
“I’m definitely interested in this, but I want to caution us about trying to do too much,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.
Supervisors Ryan Gregory and Pedroza will be on an ad-hoc committee to explore what the future zoning might be for the property between Coombs and Main streets near the Napa River.
The county could begin building the new jail near Highway 221 and the Syar quarry next year. But having a new jail doesn’t mean the county can abandon today’s jail.
Today’s jail also contains the Hall of Justice and is home to probation, parks and fire employees. These workers would need a new building.
That raises the question of whether the adjacent county administration building is a possibility. Presently, it is home to planning, building, public works, the Board of Supervisors, the executive office and other linchpins of county government.
“Do you want to be downtown? Or do you want to be somewhere else?” county analyst Susan Kuss asked supervisors.
One idea from years past moves county administrative offices to the South Campus at the old Dey Labs in Napa Valley Commons. The county owns the former pharmaceutical complex and has its Health and Human Services Agency there.
Freeing up county administration building spaces means the county might no longer need the former Carithers department store building on First Street for its District Attorneys and other offices. Then the county could sell the Carithers site for redevelopment.
In short, planning for the future of the jail site could set off a domino effect for other county buildings and functions, if the county wants to go in that direction.
“There are many intricate pieces that have to fit together for all of this to happen,” Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.
Gregory talked instead of simply working with the city of Napa on zoning for the jail site. He said the timing is right because the city is updating its general plan for the next 20 years.
That would leave to another day the task of analyzing all the possibilities that the redevelopment of the downtown jail site opens up.
How long would looking at the big picture take? A county report estimates 2,080 hours of staff time involving analysis by Public Works, Information Technology Services, the County Executive Office, Planning, Building and Environmental Services, Fire, Probation and consultants.
“We need the Public Works director to work on roads and the IT director to work on broadband,” Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon responded.
Supervisors on Tuesday agreed they don’t have to immediately figure out the master plan. But they wanted to at least start looking at the future of the downtown jail site.
An estimated cost a few years ago to demolish today’s jail was more than $8 million, Kuss said. Also, the county would need to build a holding facility for inmates required in the adjacent courthouse.
