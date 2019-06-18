Work to reconstruct earthquake-damaged portions of Oak Knoll Avenue between the Napa River and Highway 29, Old Sonoma Road between Congress Valley Road and the Napa City Limit, and Cuttings Wharf Road between Highway 12 and Withers Road is scheduled to begin Tuesday.
The project, funded by local and Federal Highway Administration funds, is expected to be complete in early July.
Construction hours are primarily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the road may have only one lane for both directions of traffic and may experience traffic delays.