Napa County to close section of Congress Valley Road on Wednesday

Congress Valley Road outside the city of Napa will be shut down for 10 hours Wednesday morning and afternoon, according to Napa County officials.

The closure, which the county's Office of Emergency Services announced in a Nixle alert, will extend from Thompson Avenue to Old Sonoma Road. Traffic will shut down from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Only local traffic will be allowed on Congress Valley Road while the closure is in effect, according to the OES alert.

