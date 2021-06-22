Napa County to consider bigger industrial area, Highway 29 reliever

Christian was skeptical. He did agree more must be done so the residents of and visitors to American Canyon's planned Watson Ranch community can move north-and-south.

"But once that route is constructed, additional traffic and commuters will be there trying to beat Highway 29," he said. "And the proposed road through Hess properties actually adds more traffic due to the (planned) commercial uses."

He suggested that instead another Highway 29 lane be built.

Gregory said he expects a traffic study to be done. That would show whether an extended Newell Drive would truly improve south county congestion.

Also, Gregory said he'd want to avoid having only pieces of the extension built over years as development occurs. That is what is happening with Devlin Road through the airport industrial complex.

The Hess Collection Winery project would convert agricultural land, some of it prime, to urban. But there could still be a link to agriculture, as noted in a county report. The nearby airport industrial area has wine warehouses and other businesses that support the wine industry.