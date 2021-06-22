Napa County to consider bigger industrial area, Highway 29 reliever

Taking out vines for warehouses is a rare consideration in agriculture-protecting Napa County.
It's on the table for 280 acres of vineyards and brush along busy Highway 29 north of American Canyon. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday agreed to explore changing the land designation from agriculture-watershed-open space to industrial.
If proposals come to fruition, the airport industrial area to the west would leap the highway and expand. Also, Newell Drive would be extended from American Canyon to South Kelly Road, creating a parallel route to congested Highway 29.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!
"I think the idea of a local reliever on the east side is worthy of having this complex conversation," county Supervisor Ryan Gregory said.
American Canyon resident Barry Christian during public comments supported having the land remain as agriculture.
"This proposal will destroy an iconic and beautiful vista next to American Canyon," Christian said. "Grapes along the highway would be gone, commercial buildings would block the view of the hillsides."
The land is several miles away from the heart of Napa Valley, with part-owned by The Hess Collection Winery and part by the Laird family. Changing the land designation involves amending the county General Plan.
Proponents said the land could be developed with up to 4.5 million square feet of industrial uses, creating up to 1,250 jobs.
Nearby Highway 29 has long experienced rush-hour congestion. Transportation officials and American Canyon officials have long said that plans for Newell Drive — plans that hinge on the Hess/Laird properties — can make a difference.
Newell Drive is east of Highway 29 and runs from American Canyon Road less than a mile north to a dead-end. The planned 1,000-home Watson Ranch community in American Canyon will extend it further north, where it is to turn west to link with Highway 29 at an expanded Paoli Loop/Green Island Road intersection.
But that’s not the master plan. Transportation officials have long talked about extending Newell Drive even further north outside of city limits to South Kelly Road, which links to both Highway 29 and to Highway 12 heading toward Jameson Canyon.
For that to happen, Newell Drive must cross the lands owned by The Hess Collection Winery and the Lairds.
Attorney Clark Morrison on behalf of The Hess Winery Collection wrote to the county explaining why this should happen. Newell Drive would “provide a true alternative route to Highway 29" and improve traffic circulation in a congested area, he said.
No detailed analysis was presented at the meeting showing what degree of traffic improvement if any, an extended Newell Road might bring to Highway 29.
Christian was skeptical. He did agree more must be done so the residents of and visitors to American Canyon's planned Watson Ranch community can move north-and-south.
"But once that route is constructed, additional traffic and commuters will be there trying to beat Highway 29," he said. "And the proposed road through Hess properties actually adds more traffic due to the (planned) commercial uses."
He suggested that instead another Highway 29 lane be built.
Gregory said he expects a traffic study to be done. That would show whether an extended Newell Drive would truly improve south county congestion.
Also, Gregory said he'd want to avoid having only pieces of the extension built over years as development occurs. That is what is happening with Devlin Road through the airport industrial complex.
The Hess Collection Winery project would convert agricultural land, some of it prime, to urban. But there could still be a link to agriculture, as noted in a county report. The nearby airport industrial area has wine warehouses and other businesses that support the wine industry.
Napa County's General Plan also talks about increasing affordable housing in the county's urban areas. A county report said the 280 acres cannot have housing because of nearby Napa County Airport.
The proposed industrial area with its added jobs could expand the demand for housing and, as the project moves forward, this issue must be addressed, the county report said.
Napa County voters under Measure P must approve most conversions of farmland to industrial or other uses. The 280 acres along Highway 29 is among the exceptions.
This land had a county General Plan designation of industrial in 1990. That’s the year when voters passed Measure J, the predecessor to Measure P. The growth control measure applies only to lands designated as agriculture at the time of its passage, a county report said.
Napa County in 2008 re-designated the land to agricultural-watershed-open space, with the policy stating it could be changed back to industrial if Newell Drive is extended.
County staff will work with the applicant on developing a detailed application. An environmental study must be done. Ultimately, the proposal would have to go before the county Airport Land Use Commission, county Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, county Supervising Planner John McDowell said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $3 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Michael Rogerson of Rogerson Kratos avionics company has two Black Hawk helicopters he wants fighting fires in Napa County.
Napa County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a drowned swimmer at Lake Berryessa.
MUST Machining & Fabrication of St. Helena kept every worker fully employed during the pandemic — even when the owners were left homeless.
A collective of family wineries has come together to form Mia Carta tasting room in downtown Napa.
Napa County is bouncing back from the pandemic and wildfires with a planned $533 million budget.
Now used to teach agriculture, the property is planned for 53 single-family homes, with 13 of them having accessory dwelling units.
For the first time in 20 years, Napa has a new, dedicated record store: Right On Records !!!.
Plans to bring affordable housing to Napa County's Old Sonoma Road site are becoming a little clearer.
Motorists report shorter backups than when traffic lights ruled, but are the roundabouts also safer?
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Photos: A look back at 2021 Napa County graduation celebrations
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
Justin-Siena High School Class of 2021
New Tech High School Class of 2021
New Tech High School Class of 2021
New Tech High School Class of 2021
New Tech High School Class of 2021
Calistoga Class of 2021
Calistoga Class of 2021
Calistoga Class of 2021
Calistoga Class of 2021
Vintage High School graduation
Vintage High School graduation
Vintage High School graduation
Vintage High School graduation
2021 Napa High Graduation
2021 Napa High Graduation
Napa High class of 2021
Napa High class of 2021
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
AmCan HS 2021 graduation
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
Napa Valley College graduation 2021
St. Helena High School graduation
Megan Schweiger
Jayson Adkins
Carter Dahline
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.