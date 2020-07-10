Napa County to consider COVID-19 citations to punish scofflaws

Napa County’s public health order calls for such thing as keeping people six feet apart from other households and wearing face masks when closer in public settings. Businesses also have protocols they must follow to try to slow the spread of the virus.

Presently, the county focuses on education. When that fails, it can do such things as seek court-ordered restraining orders and civil injunctions, the county report said.

From July 2 to July 5, the county received 67 COVID-19-related complaints. Of those, 41 came in the city of Napa, five in American Canyon, four in Yountville, three in St. Helena, two in Calistoga and 12 in the unincorporated county.

The 12 rural complaints included two for weddings, six for lack of face masks or social distancing, two for large social gatherings, one for a business not providing hand sanitizer and one for improper commercial food handling.

For the rural complaints, county staff visited three sites and encouraged compliance by phone for the rest, a county report said. It did not say how the complaints in cities were handled.