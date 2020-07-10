Napa County to consider COVID-19 citations to punish scofflaws

Individuals and businesses refusing to obey local and state COVID-19 health laws in Napa County might face citations similar to speeding tickets.
Possible fines are up to $500 for individuals and $5,000 for businesses. Such a move is needed “to prevent individuals and businesses from doing irreparable harm” and “recklessly endangering public safety,” a county report said.
This move to toughen enforcement comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past two week that put Napa County on the governor’s “watch list” and forced rolling back some business operations this week, including indoor dining in restaurants.
The Board of Supervisors will discuss the matter during a Tuesday meeting that starts at 9 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St. in downtown Napa. Go to https://bit.ly/3empilX to find the agenda and learn how to participate remotely by Zoom and phone.
Citations could be issued in the unincorporated county and the cities. City leadership from Napa, American Canyon, Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville support the move, a county press release said.
Napa County’s public health order calls for such thing as keeping people six feet apart from other households and wearing face masks when closer in public settings. Businesses also have protocols they must follow to try to slow the spread of the virus.
Presently, the county focuses on education. When that fails, it can do such things as seek court-ordered restraining orders and civil injunctions, the county report said.
From July 2 to July 5, the county received 67 COVID-19-related complaints. Of those, 41 came in the city of Napa, five in American Canyon, four in Yountville, three in St. Helena, two in Calistoga and 12 in the unincorporated county.
The 12 rural complaints included two for weddings, six for lack of face masks or social distancing, two for large social gatherings, one for a business not providing hand sanitizer and one for improper commercial food handling.
For the rural complaints, county staff visited three sites and encouraged compliance by phone for the rest, a county report said. It did not say how the complaints in cities were handled.
Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a July 1 letter to California communities reminding them of their power to issue citations for health order violations. He wrote that local governments that refuse to ensure compliance of state orders risk losing state funding.
“It is essential that all political subdivisions of the state ensure compliance with public health orders within their communities,” Newsom wrote.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
