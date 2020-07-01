Napa County to discuss COVID-19 rule enforcement at a special meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County will take stock of how public health rules to fight COVID-19, such as wearing face masks and practicing social distancing when in public settings, are enforced.

At a special meeting Thursday, July 2, the Board of Supervisors will discuss code compliance for the COVID-19 pandemic. The session will be at 9 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St.

What ideas might arise remains to be seen. A county staff report makes no recommendations for new code compliance steps, but says the Board of Supervisors will provide direction.

“Folks need to understand we’re at a critical point for Napa County,” Board of Supervisors vice chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said on Wednesday.

Napa County’s positive test rate in recent days has hovered around 2.6%, compared to the state warning mark of 8%. Hospital capacity and ventilator availability are in the “green” category on the county’s “resiliency roadmap” chart.

But county officials see troubling trends. From March 23 until late May, the county had 112 cases. Since then, the number has grown to 333 as of Wednesday. On a single day, Monday, the county reported 40 new cases.