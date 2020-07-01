Napa County to discuss COVID-19 rule enforcement at a special meeting

Napa County will take stock of how public health rules to fight COVID-19, such as wearing face masks and practicing social distancing when in public settings, are enforced.
At a special meeting Thursday, July 2, the Board of Supervisors will discuss code compliance for the COVID-19 pandemic. The session will be at 9 a.m. at the county administration building, 1195 Third St.
What ideas might arise remains to be seen. A county staff report makes no recommendations for new code compliance steps, but says the Board of Supervisors will provide direction.
“Folks need to understand we’re at a critical point for Napa County,” Board of Supervisors vice chairperson Alfredo Pedroza said on Wednesday.
Napa County’s positive test rate in recent days has hovered around 2.6%, compared to the state warning mark of 8%. Hospital capacity and ventilator availability are in the “green” category on the county’s “resiliency roadmap” chart.
But county officials see troubling trends. From March 23 until late May, the county had 112 cases. Since then, the number has grown to 333 as of Wednesday. On a single day, Monday, the county reported 40 new cases.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a Wednesday press conference that 19 counties on a state monitoring list will have to turn on the “dimmer switch” for businesses and activities. Napa County is not on the list, though neighboring Solano County is.
Counties on the list must stop indoor operations for restaurants, movie theaters, wineries and tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and card rooms, though outdoor operations can continue where possible. The restrictions will last at least three weeks.
That’s the backdrop for Thursday’s Board of Supervisors discussion.
“We need to have tools in our tool belt to make sure we stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Pedroza said.
Napa County has seen a significant increase in complaints about COVID-19 rules violations as businesses have reopened, a county report said. It gave no numbers.
Cities are the lead enforcement agency for complaints within their borders. The county is the lead for complaints in unincorporated areas, the report said.
Enforcement steps begin by providing guidance to businesses and, for non-compliant businesses, can end in cease-and-desist letters, permit revocations and court action.
A task force of county and city representatives will meet weekly to discuss coordination on enforcing shelter-at-home rules. The county is taking steps to better identify and prioritize businesses with continued violations, the report said.
During his press conference, Newsom discussed enforcing COVID-19 prevention rules from a state perspective. He acknowledged the issue is difficult.
“It’s more education,” Newsom said. “I’m not coming out with a fist. We want to come out with an open heart ....”
But he also talked of consequences for a “redundancy of bad behavior.” The state budget allows the withholding of $2.5 billion that is to go to counties if counties fail to do their share, which is the lion’s share, he said.
To file complaints about Napa County COVID-19 shelter-at-home violations, go to https://bit.ly/2CSAQ3o and find the violations email link.
People can attend Thursday’s Board of Supervisors meeting and must wear a mask in the board chamber. They can also watch by Zoom and the county’s website and participate by Zoom and by phone. Go to https://bit.ly/3eRThn7 to see the agenda with details.
